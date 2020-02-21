It isn’t just homes that Sandridge residents say they’ll be losing when the new Perimeter Road invades their community.
It’s their families. It’s their heritage. It’s their history.
The six homes along Dirty Branch Road that are set for demolition are owned primarily by one African American family, and the land has been in their family for as many as four generations.
Jennifer Laws Holbrooks, who grew up in “The Ridge”, as residents sometimes refer to the Sandridge neighborhood, grew up on Dirty Branch Road, lived for a while in Charlotte, N.C., before moving back to the area about three years ago to support and live with her mother.
What she’s seen with the highway planning has saddened her.
“It is making the people there ill, and it’s manifesting itself in other ways. All of them are stressed and don’t know what to do. They’re beside themselves,” she said.
Her mother and her daughter cleared their land themselves in 1990 so her mom could build a house there. When she returned, she realized that she and her mom needed more room, so they began following through with plans to add a bedroom, bathroom and dining room and to expand the living room. The project has walls and a roof, but isn’t usable yet because it has no drywall.
Holbrooks believes having it finished could make a difference in how much money they are offered for the house.
But even then she’s concerned about the bottom line of having to move.
“This is the reality of it,” she said. “They’re going to offer her (her mother) a sum of money for what they say her property is worth…I know it’s not going to be enough to go purchase a piece of land and then build a house on it, not going to happen,” she said. “She’s going to end up out there disenfranchised. That’s what’s going to happen. We know how this goes. It’s not in our best interest. They’re not trying to help us…If we disagree they’re going to condemn the land and take it anyway. It’s a very stressful thing that’s happening and nobody seems to care.”
She says communication with the S.C. Department of Transportation has been poor. They weren’t aware that the road might impact them until August when they received letters inviting them to a public hearing about the project and its five proposed routes.
“We’re outcasts,” Holbrook said. “It’s horrible. And all of these neighbors, it’s our family. We’ll be removed from our family.”
The idea behind the new road is to make a loop around Conway, making it unnecessary for traffic to go through the city. The loop begins now at S.C. 905. Motorists can take East Country Club Drive to Country Club Drive, to the newly-resurfaced Cultra Road, cross U.S. 501 to El Bethel Road and head on to U.S. 378 where it stops. The double-lane Perimeter Road with a median will pick up there, curve southeast, cross Cates Bay Highway and come out at U.S. 701 South at Creel Street.
The six houses that must go are on Dirty Branch Road just before Cates Bay Highway.
Dirty Branch resident Christine Williams decorated every inch of her home for Christmas this year, thinking that she might not have another Christmas in her new home.
There were ribbons and bows on every kitchen cabinet, Christmas trees, tinsel wrapped around an indoor column, a Christmas table setting in the dining area, lights indoor and out and much, much more.
Williams grew up on the land where she lives now. She moved to New Jersey, near Newark, where she worked with the U.S. Postal Service for 38 of the 42 years she lived there. When she retired she wanted to come home.
Her mother had died in 2008, so she and her sister agreed to move into their mother’s home together, but right after that her sister died.
Despite the double deaths, Williams followed through with her plan to return to Sandridge and live in her ancestral home.
However, she found that there was a problem when she began to restore the house. A contractor convinced her that fixing the house would be more complicated and expensive than building a new one, so she had the old house demolished and built the house she had always wanted with a really large bedroom just the way she wanted it.
“I always wanted a large bedroom, and I got it,” she said, adding that a screened porch, outdoor clothesline and garage were three other wishes that were fulfilled with her new home.
She’s lived there about 18 months now.
She still wonders why someone didn’t tell the contractor when he went to secure a building permit that the new road might go right through her planned home.
“Anybody come out here and talk about the road coming through here? No, it was just at that open meeting. That’s all that it was,” Williams said.
Since that day in August, nobody has called her or come by to let her know where she stands or when she’ll have to move on.
“I prayed on it and I said, ‘Lord, let it be your will,’” she said.
She’s confident she won’t get the amount of money she’s put into the house. She’s also wondering now why someone doesn’t get in touch with her and let her know how much money she might have to work with.
She becomes impatient when she thinks about what’s ahead for her.
“I got to get land. I didn’t have to get land here,” she said.
She also worries that as she awaits the numbers she needs to begin planning her future, the prices of houses and land keep going up.
“I’m still thinking. I don’t know if I want to go into a development or if I’m going to rebuild…Those are two things I’m going to have to consider seriously,” she said, adding that in New Jersey her neighbors were really close, but in Conway she’s enjoyed having much more space.
She doesn't especially like the idea of moving into a development.
“In a development you always got to ask ‘Can I do this? Can I do that?’” she said.
She also wants enough room to continue growing her flowers because there are many other things that she can no longer do.
“I pray to God that I’ll always be able to deal with my flowers,” she said.
She has looked at manufactured homes that she believes are built better now than they were in the past, and she likes the idea of bricking one up to make it more secure.
Even though design work is continuing on the road, Williams doesn’t hold out hope that things will change and she’ll be spared.
“I don’t look back…Oftentimes we have plans, but God has His own plans,” she said.
But she still hates the idea of losing her home.
“I rest so much better in this house. I love this house…It’s a lot of house. I say I’m very comfortable with it,” she said.
She says she’s trying to view the situation realistically because there’s no use stressing over it. What will be, will be.
“So what can we say? Can’t say nothing,” she said.
At one point, the community hoped to save “The Ridge” by having it declared an historic area, but Horry County Senior Planner Lou Conklin, who looked into the situation, said only two houses in the area qualified.
A home must be more than 50-years-old to be declared historic, or there must be other qualifying factors like the entire area must have the same architecture or all of its buildings must have been built at the same time, and Horry County Council must approve it.
It’s too late for that because the right-of-way has already been decided, she said.
Marla Watson, who is overseeing the Perimeter Road project for the SCDOT, says the department is still moving forward with the road’s path, but any changes at this point will be minor.
For instance, she said, designers are dealing with an issue at Sandridge Park.
She doesn’t expect a new park to be required because SCDOT will need only a small sliver of land from the back of the park.
Although there are some minor tweaks to make, like how to maneuver around drainage, Watson says the path is set.
“Some people are upset. Some people are glad that it’s coming. Some want to move; some hate to move. I empathize with those people who have to move and those who lose land. I guess it’s just the nature of the beast,” she said.
She points out that the chosen route for the road impacts fewer people than any of the other possibilities.
Watson does give Williams one glimmer of good news. She will be able to celebrate at least one more Christmas in her home.
Watson expects residents to receive letters in October or November explaining their options. Acquisition should begin sometime around the first of December. She doesn’t expect people to be driving on the road until 2025 or 2026.
The road, but not its location, was approved by Horry’s voters as part of the RIDE III package, which allotted $18.4 million for its construction. There is a contingency fund if the price exceeds that original estimate.
People who are losing their homes aren’t the only people upset about the disruption to the Sandridge community.
Sylvia Blain and Barbara Parker lament that a large subdivision just down the street has already increased traffic in the area, and the new road will bring even more.
Blain said it’s sad that people are going to lose homes that they've been in for many years.
“They have roots,” she said.
Parker said her family once farmed the land where the nearby housing development is now as she recalled the tobacco barns that once stood there.
She also doesn’t like the idea of a strong-rooted family having to move.
“I know you can’t do nothing with progress,” she said.
Cedric Blain-Spain, who has stepped into the fray hoping to help the residents, knows how he wants to see this issue end.
“That’s what I want to hear, that the road is not coming at all,” he said.
Blain-Spain was one of the speakers at a recent celebration where the intersection of Dirty Branch Road and Cates Bay Highway was officially named for three former Sandridge residents: Willard Beaty, Edward Blain Jr. and Jobe Blain.
“Why are you going to honor people when you’re going to take their land?” Blain-Spain asked after the ceremony. “I think the county, they need to go back to the drawing board and come up with another plan.”
He called the intersection naming an appeasement and said some people in the area think that government officials are just playing with them.
He said accolades, certificates and lots of road money sound good, but he wants to know what the policy is about affecting African American communities and other sensitive areas.
But Holbrooks and her mother continue to face the situation everyday.
“You cry,” Holbrooks said. “You dry your eyes. You hold your head up and you continue on, but tomorrow you’re probably going to cry again…crying is not fixing it.”
