Conwayite Arnold Johnson, who spent a little less than a year in Vietnam back in the 1960s, didn’t talk much about his time in the combat zone on the other side of the world until about five or six years ago when some of his combat buddies contacted him.
After hearing from them he traveled to Maine for a reunion. The next spring, his buddies loaded up and came to Myrtle Beach where he was able to spend more time with them.
Now one of them, who literally saved Johnson’s life, but ended up with some serious injuries of his own, is headed to Conway to view this year’s Salute to American Veterans because Johnson is one of seven local folks, who have talked about their time in Vietnam for the first film that local promoters have made focusing on Vietnam.
The annual patriotic event, honoring all veterans, is coming tomorrow night to Wheelwright Auditorium on the Coastal Carolina University campus.
Ellen Nagy of Conway, who spent a little more than a year in Vietnam with the American Red Cross, is bringing about twenty members of her church, one of her daughters and a granddaughter with her to the big event.
The video will also feature Longs resident George Livingston, who openly admits that he spent two years trying to dodge the draft and avoid his stint in Vietnam; Commander Al Agnew, A U.S. Navy pilot from Mullins, who spent time as a prisoner of war; Larkin Spivey of Myrtle Beach, a Marine combat commander, who has since written several books; and Gen Davison, a U.S. Army combat captain.
The video producers haven’t been able to feature Vietnam in the past because videos of the war were blocked until recently, along with videos of the Korean War, that the group hopes to feature next year.
Johnson has already seen this year’s video and definitely approves of it.
“I thought it was great the way Rod (Gragg) put that thing together. It lasts about maybe an hour, it was just a bunch of us guys that he interviewed telling about some happenings of the war that we were involved in, and what I like about it, it didn’t get, I’m going to use the term political. It was more of what did you do over there. That kind of thing,” he said.
Johnson joined the Army only two weeks after he graduated from Conway High School in 1969.
After going through all of his training, he said a sergeant came out and told them the next twenty-five names he called were headed to Vietnam.
Johnson was number seventeen.
He got on a plane headed to Cherry Point where he underwent two weeks of jungle training before heading to Vietnam.
“I’m just proud I could serve my country. This freedom that we got, it ain’t free, so to speak. I’m glad I went because I was serving my country and, I guess, you remember back in high school that our teachers instilled in us that we could be anything we wanted to be if we put our minds to it. We pledged allegiance to the flag, so all the teachers I had were patriotic, the men and the women teachers. I just felt like that’s what I needed to do,” he said.
He’s thankful that the atrocities of war that he had seen didn’t overwhelm him after he was released from the Army the way it did some veterans.
“I just come home, went to work, got married, had a baby and had to work,” he said.
However, he sort of chuckles as he remembers when he was about 50-years-old, a psychiatrist with the military wrote an opinion saying Johnson was “a time bomb.”
“ I had to laugh when I read it…I have thought more about it since I got older, but I haven’t got suicidal yet and I ain’t blowed up yet, but I thought that was kind of funny,” he said.
As for his return to the states, he didn’t get the unpleasant welcome that some soldiers did.
“I never felt like I was treated any different myself. They didn’t nobody spit on me or talk trash to me. You know everybody was friendly when I got home. Horry County might be different than the rest of the world, but nobody shunned me,” he said.
During his life, Johnson has built a successful swimming pool business, named appropriately Arnold’s Pools, Inc. He and his wife welcomed a daughter, and he has become very involved with Jamestown Baptist Church.
As for serving in Vietnam, he said, “It was positive for me overall, I think, because it’ll make you grow up in a hurry, and I was still a young’un when I went over there. You learn to appreciate life.”
Conwayite Ellen Nagy went to Vietnam in 1970 with the American Red Cross where it was her job to give moral support to enlisted men.
She didn’t see the job as being too dangerous saying that only three of the Red Cross’ 627 helpers died during the war. The girls were all college graduates between the ages of 21 and 24, because they needed to be able to relate to 18 and 19-year-olds, the ages that most of the soldiers were, she said.
Her group was called the Supplemental Recreational Activities Overseas or SRAD.
Back at that time, she said, when she graduated from the University of Georgia her choices for the future included being a secretary or a teacher, or getting married. None of those options seemed right to her at the time.
She said her mother was on a Red Cross board, which caused her to talk with that group, whose task she then decided was right for her.
“I was an avid reader and I was very interested in the Vietnam War so that was just a natural choice for me…I think it was the most meaningful job I ever had in my life and I’d do it again in a minute,” she said.
Adding later that if she were younger she’d volunteer to go to Ukraine, a situation that she finds heartbreaking.
“When I came home, to be honest, I was just bitter. I was angry because we could have come home so much sooner. It just wasted so many young people’s lives,” she said.
But her service in Vietnam was truly a life changer for her, in at least one way.
It’s where she met her husband, Al, who died recently after they were married for just short of fifty years.
She met him when she went to one of the Vietnam sites to play board games, or at some locations, pingpong or pool.
On one occasion, she was getting together a bridge game. She went to a man she didn’t know and asked if he wanted to be a fourth for the game. He agreed.
She said the man was there for only two weeks before he went back to his base where he asked his sergeant if he could go back and ask Ellen to marry him!
They later went with a group to Hong Kong on R&R when she decided marrying him was a good idea. She estimates that she actually saw him face-to-face for about five weeks before she married him.
“I think my best day was when I went to the DMZ and it was Thanksgiving Day and we were able to serve the troops Thanksgiving dinner,” she said.
Generally, she said, after about a year “you’re ready to come back to the world.”
When people get back it’s generally a big shock, she said, seeing how much things have changed and realizing that their world went on without them.
Her husband became an educator, who brought her to Conway twenty-five years ago when he had taken a job as vice president of advancement at Coastal Carolina University.
George Livingston doesn’t mind saying that he just didn’t want to go to Vietnam, but the government had different plans for him.
“They caught up with me. I was ducking the draft from 1965. The first time they sent me a draft notice was in March of 1965, and I didn’t want to go and I didn’t know nobody in Canada,” he said.
Livingston said a cousin told him that all he had to do to keep from going was change his address regularly, so he did. It ranged from Conway to New York.
But at the end of April 1966, he got a letter telling him that he had to appear in court for charges of draft evasion.
“So much for a smart cousin” he said.
He quickly volunteered and ended up spending three years in the Navy’s shore patrol.
He said if he had let them draft him he would have been in for only two years.
When he learned that he could earn a little more money if he was Airborne, he signed up for that.
He took his jungle training in Panama and, after that, was ready to fight.
He quickly learned that to stay alive he needed to follow directions.
“The rest of it was up to the Good Lord,” he said.
He said several times he “could have, should have been dead.”
He figures it just wasn’t his day.
“The whole time I was in Vietnam I slept under a roof about three nights.
“The rest of the time it was under a tent or under the sky, because we stayed in the bush,” he said.
He said members of the Air Force had a roof over their heads every night, but when he signed up in a hurry everybody but the Army had their quotas.
After spending nine months in Okinawa he considered re-enlisting until he was told that if he did he’d be sent back to Vietnam.
He had gotten out of the country basically without a scratch and wasn’t sure he wanted to take another chance.
“I got another place I can go,” he told himself. “I can go home.”
After that he spent six years in the National Guard and was able to return to his job at the U.S. Post Office. After that an uncle encouraged him to apply for a job with a New York Police Department.
He passed the necessary tests, but by the time he got his mom to send him a copy of his high school diploma, everything was full in the department.
That’s when he joined the State’s Department of Corrections, a job that suited him fine because, unlike a policeman, he didn’t have to spend time outside. He hates the cold, and New York was, he said.
He spent his career on Rikers Island, which he likens to Alcatraz.
After an “incident” he took early retirement and came back to Myrtle Beach.
As for his time in Vietnam, he said, “I had no regrets about Vietnam. I don’t make the rules and regulations I just try to follow them. If it was right or wrong that wasn’t my decision.”
While he was in Vietnam, he was keenly aware that almost everyday someone he had known was no longer there.
He regularly tried to walk around with one eye closed or put an arm in a backpack or not use one leg to see what it would be like to lose any of those parts of his body and then he tried to decide which he might be able to live without.
“When I came back, I had a problem. I thought the world had a problem, but after some years I found I had a problem. It was PTSD,” he said.
It’s kind of like being a drug addict or alcoholic, he said, it’s easy to think that nobody can help.
He spent 25 or 30 years with people telling him to go to the VA, but he kept insisting that he didn’t have a problem, that other people just needed to stay out of his way.
But then his mother had a serious talk with him about his problem. He was married to his third wife and his mother said if he didn’t stay with that one, she’d know something was wrong with him.
“I didn’t want my mama thinking there was something wrong with me,” he said.
That’s when he started therapy with the VA. That’s when “life started getting good, real good…nothing other people say or do aggravates me no more.”
He said the first time someone suggested therapy to him, he knew he wasn’t crazy or sick and certainly didn’t need a psychiatrist or therapy. That was for weak or lazy people and that didn’t fit Airborne veterans.
“Back in the early days it was one way – my way or the highway,” he said.
He and his third wife have stayed together for 50 years, and now he has five children, 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
