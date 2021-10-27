Emotions ran high Wednesday afternoon as former students of Whittemore Elementary School urged Conway city staff to preserve a building that is part of the community's history.

“This historic building is sacred grounds,” said Tamir Mubarak, a former student.

During the hour and a half meeting, former students gathered under tents in the parking lot of the old school, which was last used as an IT building for Horry County Schools. It has since been damaged by a hurricane and its exterior windows are shattered. Wednesday’s meeting revealed information some former students were not aware of previously.

The students questioned the city’s plans for the building and accused city officials of having a lack of communication with residents about the site.

They argued the property should be treated as a landmark such as the town clock, courthouse and city hall.

But city administrator Adam Emrick stressed that the cost of renovating the building would run between $14 million and $20 million.

“The building is beyond repair in our opinion,” he said. “There is not a fiscal justification.”

Emrick said after multiple surveys and studies of the two buildings on the property, all parties came to a similar conclusion about the high costs to renovate the building.

However, Emrick made an effort to assure the crowd that the city would like to see the property used for a community space and pay tribute to its history.

“The building is unquestionably historic,” he said.

Wednesday’s meeting was the first time Mubarak heard about the millions of dollars it would take to renovate the school.

“I just think, as some of the people said, they are always putting a price tag on it,” Mubarak said. “It’s something so valuable that you can’t put a price tag on it. If it doesn’t fit into the scheme of things, they’ll demolish it.

“I’m very disappointed,” he said following the meeting. “I really hope we haven’t heard the last of this.”