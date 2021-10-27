Emotions ran high Wednesday afternoon as former students of Whittemore Elementary School urged Conway city staff to preserve a building that is part of the community's history.
“This historic building is sacred grounds,” said Tamir Mubarak, a former student.
During the hour and a half meeting, former students gathered under tents in the parking lot of the old school, which was last used as an IT building for Horry County Schools. It has since been damaged by a hurricane and its exterior windows are shattered. Wednesday’s meeting revealed information some former students were not aware of previously.
The students questioned the city’s plans for the building and accused city officials of having a lack of communication with residents about the site.
They argued the property should be treated as a landmark such as the town clock, courthouse and city hall.
But city administrator Adam Emrick stressed that the cost of renovating the building would run between $14 million and $20 million.
“The building is beyond repair in our opinion,” he said. “There is not a fiscal justification.”
Emrick said after multiple surveys and studies of the two buildings on the property, all parties came to a similar conclusion about the high costs to renovate the building.
However, Emrick made an effort to assure the crowd that the city would like to see the property used for a community space and pay tribute to its history.
“The building is unquestionably historic,” he said.
Wednesday’s meeting was the first time Mubarak heard about the millions of dollars it would take to renovate the school.
“I just think, as some of the people said, they are always putting a price tag on it,” Mubarak said. “It’s something so valuable that you can’t put a price tag on it. If it doesn’t fit into the scheme of things, they’ll demolish it.
“I’m very disappointed,” he said following the meeting. “I really hope we haven’t heard the last of this.”
City council has discussed the property at recent council meetings and voted to use American Rescue Plan funds toward the Whittemore Elementary project.
June Wood, spokeswoman for the city of Conway, said until the American Rescue Plan, there had been no funding source for the demolition of the facility. Once the funding was available, council voted to allocate $500,000 toward the project, but has not committed it to demolition, Wood said.
At least $300,000 is needed for asbestos abatement and monitoring, and underground tank removal, which is needed whether the buildings are demolished or not, Wood said.
To the dozens of people gathered Wednesday, assistant city administrator Mary Catherine Hyman emphasized the price tag of renovating the building, adding that construction costs have risen since the city was given a quote of at least $14 million.
“We’ve always intended to tell the story of this site,” Hyman said. “As for future plans … that’s why we’re meeting now.”
More questions and concerns were raised about the city taking care of the building and neglecting it so it could be eventually demolished.
Tensions grew high midway through the meeting, with Emrick threatening to stop the meeting.
“This is our meeting,” someone from the crowd yelled.
However, the meeting continued on with more questions and comments from the community.
A concern from one person in the crowd was about a developer coming in and building homes on the property.
Emrick said there has not been a discussion with any developer. And multiple people in unison replied, “yet.”
About the property
Whittemore Elementary School opened in 1954 as a South Carolina equalization school to educate African American students, according to the Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc. It was the first African American school in Horry County, though the original structure was located on a different property.
Owned by the city of Conway, the elementary building sits on a 10-acre parcel behind the current Whittemore Park Middle School, just off U.S. 378 in Conway city limits.
The city was given the property from Horry County Schools for $1 in 2018 with the intention of renovating it into a community center.
A report from 2019 found that the property is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. In order to be listed on the historic register, properties must follow strict guidelines and receive approval for any renovation projects.
The building saw major damage from Hurricane Matthew in 2016, and in January 2020 it was condemned due to “repeated damage by trespassers,” according to city records, which noted city staff and police have repeatedly found evidence of criminal activity on the property.
According to city documents from 2020, to avoid additional hurdles through the State Historic Preservation Office, de-federalizing the project was an option, which the city has since done. This required the return of Community Development Block Grant funds of $17,291 that were previously incurred for a community center. The remaining funds of about $334,240 were moved to the Smith-Jones pool project.
Rev. Cheryl Moore Adamson, a former student at Whittemore, said she didn’t know until the community meeting that the project had been de-federalized.
“I’m very happy that we had the meeting, but I’m very disturbed about [the] defederalization,” she said afterwards. “No one ever informed us of that.”
Adamson said it’s still a possibility that the school could be restored, but she feels a high price tag on the project is standing in the way.
“We don’t see that as an option,” she said of not renovating it.
As far as what she could envision on the property, she would like to see a comprehensive community center with youth and adult programs, as well as a museum and space for community events.
The city noted in a 2020 council workshop document that subsequent “refederalization” would likely not be possible because of environmental review requirements.
“This would preclude the project from eligibility for other sources of federal funding,” the document states. “Specifically, federal guidelines declare that an action with physical impacts taken prior to ‘refederalization’ may result in a choice limiting action. However, this limitation will be placed only on the rehab of the physical structure and should not prevent future federal funding for programming at the site.”
City staff recommended the project be de-federalized and repaid with local funds, and a budget be created for in-house abatement, demolition and new construction.
According to the city, the estimate for demolition of the main building is $162,500, the asbestos abatement estimate for the main building is $175,000, the back building asbestos abatement estimate is $70,000 and the asbestos inspection, plan and air monitoring for both buildings is $17,150.
Liollio Architecture quoted the city $325 to $450 per square foot for renovations.
“This would create a safe and useful building, although it wouldn’t be code compliant,” city documents state. “A new building might cost the same, or less, however it would be designed to fully comply with building codes.”
Emrick said the building has no central air conditioning.
Conway City Councilman Larry White said he hopes for future community meetings about the school.
“It went well,” he said of Wednesday's discussion. “We had a lot of information from the community that we needed to make decisions. And we need more [people] to come to the city council meetings so they can stay abreast.”
