The hospitality fee fight between Myrtle Beach and Horry County is expected to reach the S.C. Supreme Court in two months.
Oral arguments in the case are scheduled for March 31, according to the court’s online roster. However, it’s unclear how long it would take for the court to render a decision.
In the latest round of legal sparring, the city filed new motions this week saying the 1.5% fee collected on hotel stays, restaurant meals and admission tickets is illegal. The fee had been collected countywide until the city sued the county in March. So far, the courts have ruled in the city’s favor and the county can only collect the fee in the unincorporated areas, not in any municipality.
The city’s new filing asks the court to lift the stay issued by Judge William Seals that bars the lawsuit from moving forward until the county’s appeal to Seals’ orders is decided.
The new motions were filed days after an email was sent out by city spokesman Mark Kruea outlining the city’s position that the county is unwilling to settle.
“Myrtle Beach’s position evolved several times during the course of the mediation in an effort to find a reasonable settlement to which both parties could agree,” the statement said. “The City of Myrtle Beach will vigorously prosecute its case to protect our citizens’ interests and the interests of those who were required to pay the county’s unauthorized Hospitality Fee. Unlawfully collected money is not ‘tax’ revenue and should be returned to those who paid it.”
A reply from Horry County emailed by county spokeswoman Kelly Moore disagrees with the city’s comments. County officials countered by saying that “county, staff and county elected officials in reality were eminently more engaged in the process than the municipalities.” The message adds that no elected officials from any of the municipalities were present at any of the mediation sessions. Several county council members attended the mediation meetings.
“It would seem the City’s best efforts included siphoning off $6,300,000 of what the City erroneously categorizes as unlawfully collected money to pay their attorneys exorbitant attorneys’ fees and to pursue unnecessarily a fictitious class action,” the county’s message said.
Moore’s email said Horry County Council approved the settlement agreement in principle upon the condition that the city “lived up to what it had represented” and that all participating municipalities agreed to the deal.
“It is the County's continued position that all the stakeholders should be parties to the agreement,” the statement said.
The other stipulation was that “the expenditure of public money be in accordance with the law.”
The reply said the county is willing to settle, but won’t “participate in a scheme of diversion of public monies for private gain, will not participate in a fictitious class action scheme, and will not exclude municipalities from the settlement, as the City is willing to do.”
“And the County will continue to vigorously defend the flawed litigation initiated and prosecuted by the City, litigation that at the hands of the City already has cost over a million dollars of taxpayer money to pursue, for the best interests of the County’s residents and visitors.”
An Horry County spokesperson said Wednesday that the county will file a response in due course.
Myrtle Beach City Council discussed the litigation during an executive session Tuesday. County leaders also discussed the case behind closed doors last week.
“Even though there is an impasse at this point, we still hope that there will be some type of settlement moving forward before we get to court,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said following the city’s meeting, “and there’s still an opportunity to do so.”
Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said he would be willing to settle the case on the steps of the S.C. Supreme Court if that's possible.
