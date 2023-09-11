Anna Maxine Vereen of Poplar and her friend Patricia Mallett made a wish list last week, placing orders for traffic signals, speed bumps, wider turning lanes and other transportation improvements in rural Horry County.
“I’d really like to see speed bumps here," Vereen said, pointing at the Wampee area on a map and noting a road frequented by children and bicyclists. Mallett said she resides in Atlantic Beach, but she’s familiar with the rural areas and wants to assure the money is well-spent.
While there’s no guarantee that their requests will be granted, their recommendations will be heard.
They’re among more than 100 residents in Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties who are helping the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments update its Rural Long-Range Transportation Plan, which will help guide rural transportation spending in the tri-county area through the year 2045.
The plan alerts the COG to where rural transportation funding —for everything from resurfacing roads and improving intersections to extending bus service or providing bike and walking paths — should be focused.
There were no traffic jams in the meeting room as Vereen and Mallett made their way around a series of displays and tables in a conference room at the Horry County Government and Justice Center in Conway on Sept. 6. They directed questions to planners, affixed stickers to maps to delineate problem areas, and viewed data outlining relevant factors like traffic collision statistics and projected population growth.
Nearly an hour into the two-hour “drop-in, open house” public input session, only about three residents had chosen the traditional boots-on-the-ground method to deliver their message. But about 130 more had completed the online survey before the Sept.13 deadline, according to Leigh Kane, the local planning services director with the council of governments.
The COG receives about $5 million per year for rural transportation projects in the three-county region.
To determine funding priorities, the public provides input to the COG’s Rural Transportation Technical Committee, composed of appointed and elected officials representing the counties and municipalities as well as the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The committee then helps identify worthy projects for the COG governing board, which determines the final disposition of funds.
Each time the long-range transportation plan is updated — the current update seeks to identify the rural areas’ transportation needs through 2045 — the new projects are added to the list of previously programmed projects that are already underway. Contract management services are provided by SCDOT, which also provides the funding. About 13 existing projects are at various stages of completion in Horry County.
With the online survey and input sessions for the 2045 plan in the books, Kane said COG planners will now score the potential projects based on various criteria, and compile the results for use by the technical committee.
