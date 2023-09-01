The sound of roaring engines and squealing tires fill the smoky air in Longs every Friday night off Highway 90.
On a hot August Friday night, the parking lot surrounding the drag strip was filled with car owners who propped their doors and engine bays open, allowing visitors to check out their vehicles which ranged from 1950s Oldsmobile bodies with custom V8s to new, stock BMWs. The motto of the track is “run whatcha brung,” encouraging an inclusive environment where all are welcome to test out their car on the track.
“It’s a melting pot of racers. You got white, Black, Hispanic and everybody gets out there and has fun at night. They laugh and joke. One person breaks down and the other is there to help them,” said Jeffrey Gore, owner of the track.
After an on-and-off hiatus that began during the COVID pandemic, the North Myrtle Beach Drag Strip is welcoming racers regularly again.
Jimmy and George Livingston originally opened the track shortly after the 1980 launch of the Atlantic Beach Bikefest. Gore is a cousin of the Livingstons and purchased the track in 2019 with his cousin Michael Powell.
“It’s been in the Livingston family from the beginning and other people have come in, but they all have been family,” Gore said. “I grew up between here and Atlantic Beach. I came here a lot when I was younger. I love racing.”
Gore said that in March, a lightning strike hit the track, damaging the light tree and timing system of the track. Adapting, volunteers now stand at the start line and signal by hand the beginning of the 1/8 mile sprint. Gore said that between the COVID pandemic, the lightning strike and needed fixes, it’s taken hard work to get the strip back up and running.
The work has paid off. Now, sometimes hundreds of racers and spectators come out on Friday nights to watch the sprints and test their cars. Special events have also been held, including a Saturday event where racers who frequent the Rico Dragstrip in Columbus County, North Carolina, came to the NMB Drag Strip to pit their cars against those from Horry County.
The drag strip is in Longs just seven miles from North Myrtle Beach. There is a fee of $15 to enter the venue and an additional $10 fee to take your car out onto the track.
In August, Kevin Care, a regular at the NMB Drag Strip, came out with his Shelby Cobra on a Friday night to do some passes on the strip. Care said he’s glad events are being hosted again and that he’s going to build a car specifically to race at the Longs strip.
“It’s a good group of people and everybody kind of helps one another. And it gets kids off the streets,” Care said. “I’m far from a kid, but it’s nice to see these young guys here racing on a track instead of on the street.”
Gore said he wants to start holding races that benefit good causes locally and that he wants the track to be known as a family friendly space. A Trunk or Treat event is planned for October and other benefit events are in the works.
“Our goal is to maintain and push that family vibe,” Gore said.
On a recent Friday night, young kids ran excitedly from car to car, peeking at the engine bays and interiors of cars and even sitting in the drivers seats of some. An owner of a '50s Corvette smiled as he requested that one young boy “don’t touch any buttons” as he sat in the seat of his classic Chevy.
Kenneth Singleton and his family drove 45 minutes from Tabor City, North Carolina, to visit the track. Singleton said he tries to come every week because it’s a great atmosphere and everyone treats each other like family.
“My kids can come. They can run around and have fun with other kids,” Singleton said. “My dog is having a good time. Nobody’s hootin’ and hollerin’, fussin’ or cussin’. It’s just a great place for your family if you like racing.”
The North Myrtle Beach Drag Strip is located at 2003 Star Bluff Road and is open every Friday starting at 6 p.m. To stay up to date on special events held at the track, join the Facebook Group named “The official NMB Drag Strip 2003 Starbluff rd Longs SC.” Gore said all are welcome, regardless of what you drive.
