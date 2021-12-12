As horses whinnied off in the distance Saturday morning at Nobles Farms in Aynor, ropers from around Horry County made final preparations ahead of the Rockin’ N Tack Invitational Ugly Christmas Sweater Roping.

Sandy Nobles, who helped coordinate and emceed the event Saturday, originally had planned for a much smaller event featuring a dummy roping with a fake cow.

“That’s what our plan started as to raise money for Fostering Hope,” Nobles said.

While working with Anna and Josh Edwards of Edwards Farms, word started to spread about the event and eventually became the all-day event that it was. It is the first year organizers held the roping, but hope to make it an annual event.

“We just started going with it,” Nobles said. “People started calling us wanting to sponsor when they found out they were doing it for the children.”

Nobles said Saturday’s roping event had 72 sponsors from across the Carolinas.

Nobles said the event raised $3,500 for Fostering Hope.

The roping featured two numbered events and two holiday-themed events like the Grinch Race, where contestants rode their horses from one side of the arena to the other where a decorated Christmas tree was located, leapt on their horses and stole presents from under the tree. They then hopped back on their horses and dashed back to the other side of the arena.

Both spectators and participants were thoroughly entertained with the Grinch Race, especially when a few horses decided they didn’t want to be a grinch and trotted away from the scene.

Another holiday-themed event was the barrel roll, but the barrels were replaced with Christmas trees.

“We just decided to make it a theme and make it fun,” Nobles said.

The event concluded with a dummy roping and barbecue at Evans Farm just down the road from the main event.

Casey Jones has been roping for almost two decades and has known the Nobles family for nearly 15 years.