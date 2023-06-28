Roads need to be improved and someone has to pay for the improvements, the Myrtle Beach City Council agreed in passing a resolution on Tuesday.
But the improvements and paying for road projects are something for voters to decide next November, said Wayne Gray of the RIDE IV Advisory Committee.
The city endorsed the committee’s recommendations for road projects and agreed to appoint Cecil Patrick to represent the city on the RIDE IV sales tax commission.
The projects within the city are widening 38th Avenue North from Robert M. Grissom Parkway to Kings Highway, adding a clover-leaf interchange at Grissom Parkway and U.S. 17, Seaboard Street improvements between Mr. Joe White Avenue and U.S. 501, improvements at the Joe White and Oak Forest Lane intersection, and resurfacing existing paved roads inside the city limits.
Gray said Horry County has formed the RIDE IV committee and tasked the committee with weighing the pros and cons of how to pay for the roads. That committee will set a referendum question about funding for the November 2024 ballot. The committee will make its recommendations to Horry County Council. The final decision rests with the county council.
Gray said there are a few funding options the committee will weigh – the familiar penny sales tax used in Horry County since the original RIDE began in 1996 or using the 1% state transportation sales tax.
Either way, he said, construction for any of the RIDE IV projects are years away with collection of taxes beginning on May 1, 2025, followed by two years of engineering and right of way acquisition. Gray said construction and road improvements from the RIDE IV list likely wouldn’t happen until 2027 or 2028.
The RIDE projects are paid for with penny sales tax within Horry County and Myrtle Beach accounts for more than 35% of the taxes collected. The RIDE penny sales tax has a seven-year life span that would be about $900 million at the end of its term. Of that $900 million, Gray said, about $315 million is from Myrtle Beach.
But, Gray said, the state legislature expanded the state transportation sales tax requirements so Horry County is now able to tap into the fund that had previously not been available.
The transportation sales tax has a 25-year life span that could generate $4 billion at the end of its term.
“Transformative in terms of the amount of revenue and types of road project that could be funded in that kind of plan,” Gray said of his prediction the committee will choose the transportation sales tax over the penny sales tax for the 2024 referendum question. “Got to plan ahead, absolutely.”
Horry County has collected nearly $1 billion for road improvements through RIDE I, II and III. Some of the projects funded through the RIDE programs have included constructing S.C. 31 known as the Carolina Bays Parkway, the U.S. 17 and Farrow Parkway interchange and the extension of Fred Nash Boulevard.
Some of the Horry County projects on the RIDE IV list are paving 100 miles of dirt roads and resurfacing 100 miles of existing roadways in Horry County; environmental studies and mitigation for a bridge over the Waccamaw River south of Conway and Lake Busbee; widen S.C. 90 to four lanes between U.S. 501 Business and International Drive; widen River Oaks Drive to four lanes and create a multi-purpose path; and environmental mitigation for the Southern Evacuation Lifeline connecting the Burgess community to the Bucksport community over the Waccamaw River.
The estimated total for the RIDE IV projects through 2030 is $887 million.
