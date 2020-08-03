As Hurricane Isaias makes its way along Horry County's coastline, some roads are seeing some significant flooding.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said earlier today on social media that flooding is always possible in any storm, and to take caution to never drive through standing water.

Horry County Police Department urges the community to stay inside and off the roads.

Main Street in North Myrtle Beach is now closed between Hillside Drive to Ocean Boulevard due to flooding, according to a tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

North Waccamaw Drive near Garden City is covered by water in several areas, according to Horry County Police Department.

Beach Access 11, Sunset Drive, is completely inaccessible.

Earlier this evening, a vehicle sinking in floodwater near 4999 Carolina Forest Boulevard received help from Horry County Fire Rescue. The single occupant was able to get out and no injuries were reported.

Check back with My Horry News as more road closure information becomes available.