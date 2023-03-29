Drivers in Myrtle Beach should expect a road closure on Hackler Street at The Market Common on Thursday as workers install a large, pre-fabricated restroom for use in Valor Memorial Garden.
Weather permitting, the closure will begin on March 30 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will allow crews to install a public restroom at Valor Memorial Garden, 1120 Farrow Parkway. Detour signage will be posted for the duration of the closure.
The restroom will arrive on a flatbed truck in two pieces, and a crane will be used to position the pieces for installation.
Barricades will line crosswalks to allow for pedestrian traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.