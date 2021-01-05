Police are investigating a shooting incident near Sandy Bluff Road in Green Sea Tuesday night, according to Horry County police.
According to spokesperson Mikayla Moskov, the call came in just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Moskov said Sandy Bluff Road was closed to traffic at highway 410 near the state line, but couldn't say if there were any injuries.
Moskov said South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Fire Rescue were on scene.
Police advise community members to stay away from the area and take alternate routes.
Check back for updates.
