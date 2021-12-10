Two hundred and fifty-six people signed up to run in the Conway Rotary Club’s RiverTown Reindeer Run Saturday morning, 241 actually signed in and 231 finished, according to race results provided by the race committee.
The 5K track leaving from the Conway Marina at 8 a.m., heading up Elm Street and returning to the marina had several people surprised to find out that there are actually hills in Conway – heading all the way up Elm Street to Ninth Avenue.
Gage Hicks of Myrtle Beach outran the entire pack, finishing with a time of 17:10.61. Crossing the finish line next was Bryan Hendrick of Conway with a time or 18:47.53.
Third place finishers, and first for the women, was Robyn Walsh of North Myrtle Beach, who was also the first child to finish the race. Her time was 18:51.60.
Runners were a varied pack coming also from Murrells Inlet, Galivants Ferry, Pawleys Island, Mt. Pleasant, Surfside, New York, North Carolina and Fort Myers, Fla.
Connor Rowe, who attended Coastal Carolina University, said he made the trek from Florida to run with Brandon Arney, who lives in Conway.
Rowe said he was “just having fun with a buddy.”
There were several groups running together.
Rudolph (Rich Hoehne) and all of his reindeer were there. The group included eight women, who live in at least four cities and meet every Saturday to run. This past Saturday’s race was the third time the group made the trip to Conway to compete in the RiverTown Reindeer Run.
“We love Downtown Conway and this is a great way to support it,” one of the ladies said.
Another large group calls themselves, Run for God. They gather every Thursday at Herbert Methodist Church in Georgetown to study the Bible, work out and run.
They use their running to stay in shape and share their faith. It took some members of the group three years to get in top shape so they could run an entire 5K race.
