Police say rival gang members were involved in a shooting Sunday evening on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
Those involved in the shooting were gang members who had an ongoing issue in their home community of Chesterfield County and traveled to Myrtle Beach, where they “continued their conflict with their reckless acts in our community,” a news release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department said.
“We want to make it clear that this behavior endangered the lives of members of our community and our visitors, and we will not allow it,” the release said. “We have a dedicated team of police officers who are committed to the safety of our community, strong law enforcement partnerships and a network of nearly 1,000 cameras and license plate readers to help us identify violators. We will use every resource at our disposal to identify every person involved, and they will be held responsible for their criminal actions.”
The shooting was reported near Mr. Joe White Avenue around 7:15 p.m., police said.
Police said the shooting caused several injuries authorities believe are nonlife-threatening.
Multiple people have received treatment at the hospital.
Four people were detained in connection with the case.
“This act of reckless violence was committed with no regard for other visitors,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said in a statement. “This senseless behavior will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held accountable.”
Anyone with information, photos or videos related to the shooting is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.