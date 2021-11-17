Following approval from the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board, Ripley’s Believe It or Not is set to add a mini-golf course to its North Ocean Boulevard location.

Developers will construct the indoor course between the Haunted Adventure and movie theatre portions of the building, and paint the exterior turquoise, neon green and purple to establish continuity across the facade.

Currently, the haunted adventure and mirror maze portions are designed to resemble an abandoned warehouse, complete with rusting metal and broken windows, while the movie theater and museum portion have the polychromatic design.

When a CAB member expressed concern about the proposal being “too much,” Myrtle Beach Zoning Administrator Kenneth May argued that it would further the city’s downtown renewal efforts.

“You’re making that boulevard more of the boulevard that we want it to be,” May said. “It’s a family-friendly, inviting kind of thing. That old drab metal and grey kind of puts you in a mood you don’t want to be in.”

“We’re trying to take a different approach to the boulevard than what it has been for the last 10 or 15 or 20 years,” he continued. “Is it a bold stroke? Yes. Is it a stroke in the right direction? I think so.”

CAB Chair Mayur Jeram similarly spoke in favor, praising Ripley’s management for strong upkeep.

“I know Pablo, the manager of it, is always consistently updating his properties and keeping it fresh and painted,” Jeram said. “If someone goes and scuffs the wall right at the foot, he’s there painting it then and there.”

Signage will be white and yellow, with some red.