Hurricane Larry is more than 1,000 miles away from the South Carolina coast, but the tropical system is still expected to bring dangerous rip currents to the coast through Friday.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington on Thursday issued a high rip current risk for the entire East Coast of the United States as Larry, currently a Category 2 storm, continues its path up through the north Atlantic. Similar risks are expected for Friday, the NWS said.
Dave Loewenthal, weather forecaster at the NWS in Wilmington, said that large swells are expected at the beach and a high rip current risk. Loewenthal added that the dangers Larry is currently presenting to the coast is a testament to the power of the tropical system.
“It’s a reasonably strong hurricane,” Loewenthal said. “The swells that are generated will go a long way. In every direction those swells are going out.”
Loewenthal said he expects double red flags to be flown, warning swimmers to not go in the water.
“That means unless you’re a surfer, they recommend you don’t go in the water at all,” Loewenthal said. “I’ve seen some people wading out in waist deep and that’s even dangerous, especially if you’re not a good swimmer.”
As the hazardous beach conditions are expected to last until Friday, beachgoers are urged to pay close attention to the warning flags on the beach.
Chief Brian Marshall, beach supervisor for the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, said there is a single red flag warning Thursday in Myrtle Beach.
The city of North Myrtle Beach is starting out with a yellow flag Thursday morning as there are no signs of rip currents yet, said Pat Dowling, the city's spokesperson. However, Dowling said the city reserves the option to go to red should conditions build into what the NWS has forecasted for the day.
A single red flag means there are dangerous conditions and people shouldn’t go in the water beyond knee deep. A green flag means it’s safe to swim, yellow means to use caution and a double red flag means no swimming is allowed at all.
Marshall said lifeguards will be out monitoring the coast throughout the day.
While Hurricane Larry is bringing hazardous beach conditions to the Grand Strand, another tropical system is bringing in rain to the area.
Tropical Depression Mindy formed Wednesday afternoon off the coast of the Florida panhandle and made her way through Florida later that night. As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Mindy is about 150 miles southwest of Savannah, Georgia, the National Hurricane Center said. Mindy is projected to move across southeast Georgia Thursday morning before going out to sea later in the day.
“We’re going to see some tropical moisture from that,” Loewenthal said. “We also have a cold front that’s going move up into the region this evening. And those two are going to combine and probably give us some decent rain, at least a half inch or so.”
The NWS in Wilmington forecasts 100% chance of rain Thursday with showers and thunderstorms expected mainly before 4 p.m. Rain chances drop to 30% Thursday night. The high Thursday is expected to be 82 degrees with a low temperature of 66. The low 80s are the forecasted highs through Saturday. The lows are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 60s for the rest of the week and the entire weekend, with lows cracking the 70-degree mark Monday.
North winds are expected between Thursday and Saturday, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
