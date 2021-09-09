Hurricane Larry is more than 1,000 miles away from the South Carolina coast, but the tropical system is still expected to bring dangerous rip currents to the coast through Friday.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington on Thursday issued a high rip current risk for the entire East Coast of the United States as Larry, currently a Category 2 storm, continues its path up through the north Atlantic. Similar risks are expected for Friday, the NWS said.

Dave Loewenthal, weather forecaster at the NWS in Wilmington, said that large swells are expected at the beach and a high rip current risk. Loewenthal added that the dangers Larry is currently presenting to the coast is a testament to the power of the tropical system.

“It’s a reasonably strong hurricane,” Loewenthal said. “The swells that are generated will go a long way. In every direction those swells are going out.”

Loewenthal said he expects double red flags to be flown, warning swimmers to not go in the water.

“That means unless you’re a surfer, they recommend you don’t go in the water at all,” Loewenthal said. “I’ve seen some people wading out in waist deep and that’s even dangerous, especially if you’re not a good swimmer.”

As the hazardous beach conditions are expected to last until Friday, beachgoers are urged to pay close attention to the warning flags on the beach.

Chief Brian Marshall, beach supervisor for the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, said there is a single red flag warning Thursday in Myrtle Beach.

The city of North Myrtle Beach is starting out with a yellow flag Thursday morning as there are no signs of rip currents yet, said Pat Dowling, the city's spokesperson. However, Dowling said the city reserves the option to go to red should conditions build into what the NWS has forecasted for the day.

A single red flag means there are dangerous conditions and people shouldn’t go in the water beyond knee deep. A green flag means it’s safe to swim, yellow means to use caution and a double red flag means no swimming is allowed at all.