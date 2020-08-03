On the banks of Kingston Lake, the church carrying the Kingston name is fighting the COVID-19 blahs with a colorful campaign, according to Jim Burton, Kingston Presbyterian Church’s transitional minister.
Each Monday through Thursday, Burton puts a basket filled with ribbons outside from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. People are encouraged to write prayer requests on the ribbons and tie them onto the wrought iron fence that runs in front of the church’s administrative building.
In addition to that, they gather each Wednesday night near the lake to lift up their prayer requests to the Lord.
Burton said some people bring chairs to the 6 p.m. meeting and some just choose to stand. At a recent prayer meeting, Dr. Mike Ellis led a conversation about how taxed the medical situation is now and educator John Dennis talked about children.
The idea was to stay for about 20 minutes, and they’ve managed to stay within that timeframe. The first week, they had 12 or 13 people participate, but on a recent Wednesday night, the number had swollen to 25. Everyone is invited to leave a prayer request and to come to the prayer meeting. They are wearing masks and staying a healthy distance from each other.
“It’s actually created something that I think every church needs. We’ve laughed; you know, we’re just trying to let loose of some energy. I have to tell you, Conway’s such a blessing,” Burton said.
Burton says the story about how the prayer campaign got started is an easy one.
“My leadership at the church said ‘We need to once a month’ to do something in the congregation and so much the better if it’s an outreach at the same time. How can we do that?’” he said.
The church has not gathered for a regular worship service since the pandemic shutdown, fearing the spread of the coronavirus among its members.
As Burton searched for a program that met the church leadership’s goals, he scanned the internet and came upon a post by Shandon Presbyterian Church in Columbia.
When the Shandon church closed the first week or so in March, they asked all of their members to put up a ribbon for prayers for their community.
“It was just beautiful,” Burton said.
He says the ribbons stand up well to the weather for about six weeks and people really appreciate them.
“So we had conversations with several people and we all just thought it was a colorful way to let people know who we are. One of the primary functions of the church is to pray,” he said.
Burton added that over the years he’s spent thousands of dollars to run church programs, but he’s spent only several dollars for ribbons in this effort.
The program and prayer meeting have made the church members feel better, he said.
“When I wrote the letter to the congregation, I said ‘the truth is we long to see each other,’ so I provided for that in this service. It’s been quite a success,” he said.
All a person has to do is write his or her prayer request on a ribbon and tie it onto the fence.
The program has drawn encouraging messages from as far away as Michigan, Arizona, North Carolina and Texas. Burton even got a message recently saying there is a ribbon coming to him in the mail, but the caller didn’t say where it’s coming from.
“I don’t know if it’s true or not, but they bothered to call,” he said.
Prayers have recently concentrated on friends and family members who are ill.
Burton would like to see some other churches pick up on what they’re doing the same way he picked up on Shandon Presbyterian Church’s idea.
“You know, nothing would make me happier than another church to pick it up and do it because it brings us together…,” he said, adding that it has caused people to take care of each other in a better way.
Burton, who once lived in Long Island, N.Y., says it takes about an hour to travel only one block in that area. On one slow-moving commute he read a message that spoke to him.
“My house shall be a house of prayer for all nations was inscribed in the brick and that made a difference to me that day, and it’s made a difference to me in my career the last 20 years or so. By golly, nobody much argues about prayer,” he said.
What Burton calls a transitional pastor, some people call an interim pastor, one who fills in for a congregation while its members seek a new pastor.
He owns a home in Manning, but he and his wife are renting an apartment in Carolina Forest while he’s preaching at Kingston Church.
He came to stay in Conway because he says Manning “is just a wee bit too far to commute.”
He’s very complimentary of Conway and his time here.
“I’m just loving it,” he said. “The church is wonderful...We’re making lemonade here. We’re trying to do something positive for ourselves and for the community,” he said.
Kingston Presbyterian Church, PCUSA, is located one block from Main Street in Downtown Conway.
