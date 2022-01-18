The reverend sees a reincarnation of the royal blue building on Carver Street.
He imagines the emerald green room will be a computer lab where people will develop job skills and find work.
He sees the larger, pale-yellow room as a gathering spot for the community to meet, get financial literacy tools and workforce housing information.
He points toward a weed-choked basketball court out back near the rusting swings as the location of a new hospitality training center.
Timothy McCray said it’s easy to imagine the building as a different kind of community magnet considering what it had been.
It began in 1952 with the Brown family opening the Little Club Bamboo night club near the more famous Charlie’s Place.
“This room was the private room where couples would come in,” McCray said of the green room with the three diamond shaped windows. “Out there, the other room, they would dance, listen to music, have live entertainment, music and bands.”
Decades later, he said, those same rooms were where children sat to play games, talk about school and do homework once the Brown family allowed the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand to use the building.
Now, McCray said, the Browns are allowing the building to be renovated to become a community resource center for Myrtle Beach’s Booker T. Washington neighborhood.
The neighborhood is located between Mr. Joe White Avenue and 21st Avenue North and spans from Robert M. Grissom Parkway to Oak Street.
The renovation project is through a partnership with McCray’s nonprofit Joshua Empowerment Foundation and Habitat for Humanity of Horry County Neighborhood Revitalization program.
“We’re just working with families to really make a difference here,” McCray said after the carpet had been ripped out and a warped pool table tossed in a dumpster during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday. “Let them know this is their community. This is their center. This is what they’ve been looking for.”
In 2021, Habitat conducted several meetings building on community input. One of the recommendations was the neighborhood needed its own community resource center. Habitat, partnering with Bank of America, set out to target housing and community needs.
McCray said six months ago he approached Lena Mae Brown and the Brown family about using the royal blue building at 1404 Carver St. as a community resource center since the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand had moved a few blocks away to the new location on Dunbar Street.
McCray said even though the 2,500-plus square foot building was built in the early 1950s, it has passed an inspection to show it does not have the cancer-causing asbestos material present.
His initial estimate for repairs so the building can be opened by this summer is about $125,000. The estimate includes a new roof, jacking up the foundation to level out the floors and other repairs to bring the building up to city codes.
McCray hopes a hospitality training facility can be constructed on the rear of the lot within three to four years.
The building is a feet away from the city of Myrtle Beach-owned Charlie’s Place and Fitzgerald Motel with fresh white paint, incubator space for businesses and a few rooms featuring replicas of typical motel rooms. The city-owned facility also offers community meeting spaces.
McCray said the community resource center will differ with more services, training and will be staffed to answer questions.
“Do something,” McCray said repeating his late mentor Bennie Swans’ refrain. “Look what he started 18 years ago and look where we are today. It was one day then and, because of him, it grew to a weeklong thing. Do something. Yeah. Do something.”
Leaving to go to another Day of Service project on nearby King Street, McCray reached for a light switch by a red and white metal sign that reads, “Attitude is everything. Pick a good one.”
The door near the light switch and attitude sign is brightly colored Post-it notes left since the Boys and Girls Club was there.
“Be great in life,” a note read. “Encouraged my friend when she was having a bad day.” “Gave up Sour Patch Kids.” “Gave a compliment.” “I told Melony her curls was off the chain.” “Held the door for someone.” “I help a boy get back with his girlfriend.” “Gave Shadia a hug.”
McCray nodded as friends walked out the building and he fumbled for the door key in his coat pocket.
“It will happen. It’s going to happen. We’re asking for funding, prayers,” the reverend said about a push to raise money for the community resource center he wants to name the Joshua Empowerment Community Resource Center.
He said anyone interested in donating can contact Habitat for Humanity of Horry County thorough the Neighborhood Revitalization program.
