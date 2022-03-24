Everything is going up in Myrtle Beach – hotel revenue recovery, passengers at the airport, marketing for visitors and gas prices – according to the quarterly report from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

Karen Riordan, president and CEO of the chamber, said Myrtle Beach was at the top of the list nationally for hotel revenue recovery.

“That is something that our industry and our community should feel really great about is that everyone pulled together and worked really hard to show significant recovery after the downsides of 2020,” Riordan said.

She addressed city council Tuesday and provided their quarterly update, with data reflecting the fourth quarter of 2021 from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.

Occupancy rates at flag hotels, such as Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott and Sheraton, are at 57.4%. That’s up 38% from 2020 and revenue is up 81%, totaling $884.3 million. Occupancy rates for independent hotels were reported at 49%, up 66% from the year before and the average daily rate is just under $155, up 21% from 2020.

These numbers, Riordan said, are year-over-year data. That data is used to make comparisons between one time period and another that is one year earlier, allowing for an annualized comparison between quarter earnings from this year versus the year before.

Riordan said the growing popularity of the area brings benefits for development, such as efforts to revitalize and redevelop downtown Myrtle Beach.

“Business owners, investors and entrepreneurs are taking notice and are bringing their business to the beach,” Riordan said. “And the area continues to attract new residents too.”

Hotels are not the only industry in Myrtle Beach seeing record-setting recovery numbers. Riordan said Myrtle Beach International Airport set a state record in July for most passengers deplaning in one month with more than half a million.

“Normally Charleston and some of the other more established airports are number one,” Riordan said. “So, that was pretty telling for us in terms for the number of people who were welcomed here.”