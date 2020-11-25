A shed that once sheltered tractors will in the future shelter diners if the plans of retired attorney Joe Burroughs come to fruition.
As part of multiple land transfers along Conway’s riverfront, Burroughs and his wife Nancy, owners of 104 Laurel, were awarded the tractor shed, that was previously owned by the Burroughs Company.
The City of Conway received the property from the Burroughs Company several years ago, along with much of the riverfront property.
Burroughs says he isn’t exactly sure yet what he wants to do with the building, that has long been a Conway landmark, located near the Peanut Warehouse.
“What I want to do is keep the structure like it is and, if I can, remodel it, but keeping the essence of the structure.”
He will try to blend it in with the riverfront and either have an extension of 104 Laurel or an oyster bar, something like that, he said.
He’s counting on a relaxing atmosphere, overlooking the river. He won’t change much. He’ll keep the tin roof, but “fancy it up inside” with roll-up sides, a deck and patio.
But no matter what it is he’s excited about working with the Conway Chamber of Commerce and the City of Conway to add to the downtown area and to Conway’s effort to bring people downtown.
He’s looking now for someone with good ideas who will lease and operate the business. He says he’s already talked to one person who expressed an interest and hopes to talk to a second one soon, but he isn’t in a hurry to make these important decisions.
Burroughs envisions an upgrade of the building with a front door facing Laurel Street.
He thinks the three-sided building is big enough for two bathrooms, a long counter, a bar and about 15 tables inside. Of course, more tables with umbrellas can be placed outside near the existing fire pit.
His agreement with the city won’t allow him to make a curb cut on Laurel Street, but Burroughs thinks that isn’t essential. There will be a driveway and parking lot between his property and the Peanut Warehouse.
He says he’s seen something similar and very popular in the Charleston area.
“I just kind of took an interest in this area of town before I bought 104 Laurel in, I think, it was 1996,” Burroughs said.
He remembers walking to the area for exercise when the road was not paved, there were big potholes in the road and a dilapidated tobacco warehouse was located nearby.
He believed even then that one day the location would become a dynamic area in Conway.
“I didn’t know if I’d live to see it. I think I might now,” he said.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.