Local organizations are hosting a resource fair for homeless people until 1 p.m. today in Myrtle Beach.
The Rolling Forward Project, which has worked to start multiple local bicycle sharing programs, and the Eastern Carolina Housing Organization (ECHO) are teaming to host the event at Withers Swash Park, 314 Withers Drive.
Other local organizations at the fair include Sonshine Recovery Ministries and Sea Haven for Youth.
Face masks must be worn, and attendees are instructed to practice social distancing.
Lunch will be served, and items such as face coverings and toiletries are also being dispersed. Free HIV testing is also being administered onsite.
Dr. Stephanie Southworth of Rolling Forward, a lecturer of sociology at Coastal Carolina University, said organizers are looking to reach folks who aren’t housed, or who are insecurely housed.
She and Dr. Sara Brallier, also of CCU and Rolling Forward, will be performing an assessment to find out what event goers' needs are amid COVID-19.
Also, ECHO will be conducting interviews to see if attendees qualify for the agency’s services.
