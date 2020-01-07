Horry County police responded to a Conway area home Sunday morning after a person was shot in the leg, according to an incident report.
Officers responded to Blair Lane around 6:15 a.m. in relation to the incident.
Dispatch notified the reporting officer the injured person was being taken to the hospital.
A female said the victim told her he had been shot and needed to go to the hospital.
He was taken there by another individual, according to the report, which said he suffered a gunshot wound to his left thigh.
We have reached out to an HCPD spokesperson for more information.
Check back for updates.
