While Trish and Mark Paniero are pushing into the future with the renovations they’re making on their home on Ninth Avenue, they’re also uncovering the past.
Their home, circa 1870, once belonged to the Burroughs companies and it has produced surprises in just about every room and in a four-vehicle garage behind the house.
When they took down a drop ceiling, possibly added to help with air-conditioning, and removed paneling to remove to crumbling plaster behind it, they found two what they’re calling “cubbies” near the ceiling.
A man’s hat, a Bible that dates back to 1907, a log book that appears to have belonged to a dentist, possibly Dr. Thomas Jefferson Bell Jr., who practiced in Columbia for 47 years before retiring in 2000, along with prescriptions that they think he wrote, a 1942 Western Union telegram, “tons and tons” of letters dated as far back as 1942 and a book that possibly once belonged to a professor are some of the things that have been found in the house and garage.
But there’s all kinds of exciting stuff in the garage that they haven’t investigated yet and Paniero says she can hardly wait.
She definitely plans to tackle that task in the fall when the temperatures come down a little.
Mrs. Paniero isn’t sure exactly what she’ll put inside her cubbies that almost reach the ceiling, but she knows she’ll make them part of her décor.
In the garage they found vehicle titles that might have belonged to the owner of a business that once operated out of the garage.
Also written in white chalk, in fairly large letters is, “War’s over” with the date of 1945.
Tom Bell, one of the first oil dealers for Standard Oil, kept his trucks in the garage, with his office upstairs, providing an explanation for why there are so many bays in the building, according to Doug Bell, who spent many of his formative years living beside the house and wandering through its huge back yard that went all the way to the dead-end on Beaty Street.
“It was just really neat back there,” he said, adding that there was a pond and little curving brick walks.
“It was just an interesting place,” he said.
Mary Elizabeth Bell, who lived in the house, sold off parcels of the back yard later.
Mark Paniero, the service dispatcher for Beach Ford, says he bought the house ten years ago, but only after he had gotten the okay from a Bell family member.
“She wanted to meet us. She walked through the house and explained a few things. She said, ‘You know I like you guys and if I didn’t like you, you weren’t going to buy it’…She was a very nice lady,” he said.
He fell in love with the house for many reasons.
“Well, it’s an awful lot of work, except it’s a labor of love. I mean I grew up in Upstate New York where there were a bunch of old homes that we had lived in. I just fell in love with the architecture and history. The whole Downtown Conway area, the way it’s set up, it just brings back good memories,” he said.
He also likes that he can walk downtown or ride his bicycle to the river.
The Panieros and their friends have done all of the remodeling work themselves, except putting in a new air-conditioning handler.
Paniero said there were times when he came home and there was water running under the house and he had no water. He was forced to do some digging and patching until he could fix the problem.
He explains his long years of hard work on the house by saying, “I’m stubborn.”
Taking down the paneling also brought other surprises.
“There are trees that were used for beams in here and I’ve left a couple of them exposed because I love the way they look. Like the end pieces I’ve left them exposed as trees,” said Trish Paniero, a technician in the emergency room at Conway Medical Center.
She says her husband thinks the property was probably filled with trees early on and they just took down the trees and used them to build the house.
After getting the new air-conditioning, the couple began working on the house from the bottom up. The couple has been married for five years and Mrs. Paniero’s been living there since then.
She credits their vision for the house and much of the work to her determined and creative husband.
“We just buckle down. Once we get our minds set on something, we don’t stop,” she said.
She still has one dream for the house and that’s to have a master bathroom and master bedroom on the same end of the house. Originally, they were one each on either end.
They’ve added a bathroom and plan to take the living room, transform it into a bedroom and turn the bedroom they’re in now into a living room.
They updated one bathroom that had a cast iron tub.
“The tub was literally like we couldn’t even sit in it and be comfortable. It was very tiny,” she said.
They took part of a nearby room, added a walk-in shower that will now be part of the master bathroom.
She attributes this to her husband’s creative streak, and says she likes working with him.
“My favorite thing is that my husband and I are getting to do it together. We do everything together. And he’s so patient with me and let’s me get in and, you know, get my hands dirty with it, too…So you know when we get done with it, we can say we did this…This is our sweat and tears,” she said.
She describes her husband as amazing and old fashioned, “and I love it,” she said.
Mrs. Paniero has used some creativity herself with things she’s found in the house. An old fireplace grate is now holding cookbooks in her kitchen, one of the rooms where the remodeling appears to be complete.
Trish Paniero has had one other surprise since she’s been living in the house. She’s convinced she’s seen a ghost. They’ve even given her a name. It’s Diana.
She says unexplainable things started to happen when a heavy candle on a heavy candlestick that had not been touched, for no apparent reason, fell over onto the dining room table.
A second incident happened at midnight while they were sleeping. All of a sudden metal hangers in a wooden wardrobe began to rattle. When she was about to awaken Mark, it stopped. It lasted only about one minute.
“As quickly as they started, everything went silent,” she said.
It’s easy to say those things might just be coincidences, but Trish trumps that idea saying she’s seen the ghost’s silhouette. She’s wearing a hoop skirt.
When she began telling Mark her story, he laughed and told her, he should have mentioned that a friend of his had described the same woman to him about six months earlier.
“He described her to a T. She had on the same thing,” Trish said.
Then she brought in someone to pray over the house and “did these little things,” she said.
The incidents have not been frightening at all to Trish, who admitted, “I never would have believed it myself.”
“I keep saying it’s been probably about two years since we’ve had any experiences so maybe she realizes that we’re only here to beautify,” she said, proclaiming Diana friendly.
“We have an agreement. She’s accepted me,” she said.
She wonders why people who lived in the house previously didn’t take the old things they’re finding with them when they left.
“That would be part of me that I would just want to hang onto. I’m a sentimental person…I think it’s just amazing that this kind of stuff is still around to be looked at,” she said.
The home’s past
Although Doug Bell, a Coastal Carolina University retire, has the same name of many of the people who once lived in the house that even carries the Bell name, he says he isn’t kin to them.
His family moved in beside the house in 1968 when he was a third grader and he got to be good friends with the ladies who lived there over the years.
Bell and his wife are remodeling his childhood home and hope to move back in soon.
“She (Mary Elizabeth Bell) was a wonderful neighbor. I loved going over to the house when I was a kid because I was interested in history and I was interested in old things. It was always a pleasure to go over there and talk to her,” he said.
Miss Bell once told him that her mother was born in the house.
Miss Bell never married, but she had two sisters, who came to live with her when their husbands died.
One was Mrs. Henry Burroughs (Lorraine) and the other was Margaret Epps, sister-in-law of Florence Epps, one of the founders and builders of the Theatre of the Republic.
Bell remembers that the women all had nicknames. Mary Elizabeth’s was “Mimi”, Lorraine’s was “Waine” and Mrs. Epps’ was “Mockie”.
He notes that their nicknames are on their gravestones.
Miss Bell’s grandfather was Donald T. McNeill, an executive of some sort with the Burroughs Company. He ran the steamship company when the steamship plied the Waccamaw, Bell said.
Bell said looking through microfilm he once discovered an article about the marriage of Miss Bell’s parents. Tom and Mary Elizabeth Bell were married in 1905.
Mary Elizabeth printed it out, put it in a frame beside her bed and looked at it every morning, he said.
He says Tom Bell ran his oil business out of the garage in the back yard with trucks in the bays and possibly with an office upstairs.
“I just have wonderful memories of the place and I’m very glad that the Panieros are doing such a good job with it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.