One of the Myrtle Beach area's oceanfront hotels just underwent major renovations and it now has a brewery on site, according to a release.

Kingston Resorts' Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort, located at 9800 Queensway Blvd., is taking in guests and offering them a luxurious beachside experience with food and drink options to choose from.

In the way of both drinks and food, Black Drum Brewing is now on site and offers southern comfort foods, as well as regionally sourced craft beers and cocktails, the release states.

Also included in the renovations are private event spaces, like a ballroom with an open-air terrace and a lawn where visitors can enjoy views of the ocean.

“We’ve officially crossed the finish line in completing our property-wide reinvention as we formally debut Black Drum Brewing,” Bob Barenberg, managing director of Kingston Resorts, said in the press release. “Fun, entertainment and downright delectable food define our latest restaurant addition, which stands as a new reason to visit Kingston Resorts all its own.

"Whether you’re looking for a fresh spot to take the family out to dinner or even host a special occasion with friends and loved ones, Black Drum Brewing is a culinary experience you won’t be able to miss.”

Reservations for Black Drum Brewing can be made on OpenTable or by calling 843-282-8080.

Reservations to stay at the hotel can be made through its website.