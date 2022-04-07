Renewing Minds Mentoring and Counseling Service celebrated its success Friday with a ribbon cutting and lots of kind words for the owner Jonathan Bennett, whose goal is to help people change unhealthy behaviors into healthy behaviors.
Bennett’s resume’ includes having worked with A Father’s Place and The Center for Counseling and Wellness.
Both helping agencies sent along supporters of Bennett and his new venture, located at 315 Main St., Ste. 5, in Downtown Conway.
Bennett offers individual and family counseling, group counseling and support groups, premarital and marital counseling, co-parenting counseling, anger management, domestic violence counseling, telehealth, consulting, youth mentoring and support/educational groups.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Coastal Carolina University and an advanced degree from Webster University. He is a licensed professional counselor, national certified counselor and a certified anger management specialist.
His agency’s motto is, “Investing in the Future, One Person at a Time.”
During a 50-minute session, Bennett greets his patients; offers therapy that can involve journaling, talking and a lesson; summarizes the session and concludes with a fun activity.
His office is equipped with children’s games, books, foosball, videogames and a dollhouse.
Blakely Roof, director of the United Way and a Conway Chamber of Commerce board member, represented the Conway Chamber at the ribbon cutting. She welcomed Bennett’s agency saying one of the United Way’s main focus areas over the next several years will be mental health.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy conceded that mental health issues are huge in this country, state and city. She wants area citizens to live productive lives and especially liked that Bennett’s business is located downtown.
Bennett said everything seems to be going well for him from his days at A Father’s Place up to this point.
“I feel like God is giving me a specific work,” he said.
His wife, Martika, is the office assistant and the person who keeps his schedule running smoothly.
Wallace Evans, director of A Father’s Place, said Bennett is like a son to him and he’s elated to see him come to this point in his career.
Mark Burlinson echoed that thought, saying that he’s seen “such growth” in Bennett since his time at A Father’s Place.
Dervon Dennis said Bennett is like a little brother to him.
“I mean he’s come a long way. I just want to tell you man, I’m proud of you…We’re proud of you. You’ve come a long way,” Dennis said.
Ron Bogle with The Center for Counseling and Wellness, who works in the same field and just down the street from Renewing Minds, said the fields are ripe for harvest and he’s proud of Bennett because he is also like a son to him.
Bennett will kick off mentoring groups for young people this summer focusing on things like drugs, understanding emotions and coping. He said the groups are open to the public and it doesn’t matter if they have insurance. The groups will include food, games, life skills, trips and more.
“I feel like God has equipped me here not to just be a father to my son, but to others,” he said.
He hopes to find other men who will come out to help point the young people to God.
They will use the Bible and Scripture.
“Ultimately we want to point them to Christ,” Bennett said.
Call (843) 488-0172 or email rmmentoringandcounseling@gmail.com.
