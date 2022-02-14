Draft plans for a recreational complex in Loris include a 27,000-square-foot athletic center, baseball fields, a walking trail and the ability to offset stormwater runoff to prevent flooding on nearby roads.

The conceptual master plan recently released to the city was engineered by Hanna Engineering for the city’s hopeful complex off Highway 9 at Heritage Road. Loris City Council has voted to purchase the 38-acre property for $150,000.

“That’s a true conceptual plan,” said city clerk Keith Massey. “It could change around some … [The plan] shows you the potential of the property.”

Last month, Loris City Attorney Kenneth Moss said the city negotiated a purchase price of $5,000 per acre for just under 30 acres of uplands — for an estimated purchase price of $150,000 — and about nine acres of wetlands would be donated to the city.

The city hopes the property will not only provide recreational facilities for citizens and those visiting for tournaments, but also will help with stormwater retention and possibly prevent flooding in the nearby Forest Drive area.

The property, currently owned by the Heniford family under DOH LLC, is made up of multiple parcels on the west side of Heritage Road, according to Horry County online land records. However, if the property is bought by the city, the multiple parcels will be consolidated into one.

The city is in the process of deciding how it will pay for the property and has discussed using American Rescue Plan funds or hospitality tax money.

After the city purchases the property, which council has previously talked about closing on in March, more architecture and engineering will be done to determine what will best fit on the property.

In addition to the athletic center, plans show the property could have entrances on both Heritage Road and Highway 9, a playground, lighted multi-purpose fields, green space, picnic structures, a wetland boardwalk, a concession/restroom building, more than 175 parking lot spaces and bleachers.