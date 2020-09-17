Forecasters expect remnants of Sally — currently a post-tropical cyclone — to bring some impacts to the Grand Strand as it churns across the Carolinas.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Horry County to remain in effect until 11 p.m.
An advisory issued by the agency said there is a threat of heavy rain in the area. Some thunderstorms could produce damaging gusts and a few tornadoes.
Additionally, minor coastal flooding from "high astronomical” tides and swells is expected along the region’s beaches.
Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain will produce “widespread” amounts of at least two to four inches, forecasters say, and flash flooding is possible, particularly near low-lying areas vulnerable to flooding.
Officials urge community members to refrain from driving through flooded areas, and seek higher ground if one encounters flooding.
You should be prepared to move to a safe area quickly if warnings are issued for your community.
A coastal flood advisory is in effect for local beaches during each high tide Thursday heading into Friday, and strong rip currents are possible through Friday.
A small craft advisory is also in effect for coastal waters. There is potential for steep waves, especially by inlet entrances during the falling tide.
An additional round of rip currents and rough surf is likely during the weekend as swells from Hurricane Teddy and strong winds come in, according to the NWS.
