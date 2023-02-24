To Chris Chestnut, and to many others in the Racepath community, the Rev. William “Auggie” Art Gause cared deeply about children.
“Me and him were something like brothers in a way,” Chestnut said, smiling and reflecting on growing up with Gause. “Me and him grew up in the same dirt together. We did a little fighting together, and he’d beat me one day and I’d beat him one day. But, you know, we’d always stay together.”
Raised on Racepath Street, Gause was called “Rev” or “Auggie.” He was a community-driven leader in the area tucked inside the Myrtle Beach city limits between U.S. 501 and the Myrtle Beach International Airport.
Gause died on Friday, Feb. 17. His funeral was held on Feb. 23. at Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
He was the founder of the Racepath Community Center and dedicated his life to helping the community through his ministry and work with children.
“He had been sick for a while but, you know, he wasn't one to wear it on his sleeves,” Chestnut said. “He was always trying to help somebody. I don’t know what else to say but good about him.”
Chestnut said the late Racepath minister’s life and work in the community changed multiple generations of lives in Myrtle Beach.
Josiah Brown went to the camps at the Racepath Community Center and there he met Gause, who he and his mother Dee Dee Jordan knew as Auggie. Neither of them knew why people called him that, but that was the name they best recognized for him.
The 8-year-old said he remembered going on all sorts of fun adventures at the camp and ate lunches prepared at the community center.
“We went to the water park… we went to the bowling alley,” Brown said shyly, his face peeking behind a porch pillar.
His mother also grew up going to the community center as a little girl, and remembered Auggie as a nice, if slightly strict caretaker.
“I mean, he's a nice guy. He’d be helping people out and stuff, he’d be helping with the kids. He helped out a lot of people,” she said, holding her 6-month-old son Jamaris Jordan. “He was probably a little bit strict, I won’t play, but he was a nice guy.”
Just around the corner from the Jordans porch, Chester Platt of Platt’s Barbershop had just returned from Gause’s funeral.
Platt cut and snipped a customer’s hair as he recalled the early days when he first opened up his barbershop and business was slow, the minister would come in and support his business.
“He would come in here and sit with us directly all day long until I closed,” Platt said. “We’d always talk about the Bible… He always wanted to help children and young people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.