‘Leaning on each other’: Horry Co. family looks ahead after beloved mother is murdered

“Grammy,” Courtney Ann Lytton said softly standing by her grandmother’s grave at Spring Branch Baptist Church on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her family was unable to find her the Sunday before Easter. Each of her three children called and talked to her while she drove around with a man armed with a shotgun. She didn’t tell her children she had been kidnapped. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. “She loved us and, oh we loved her,” Lytton said of the woman they all called Grammy. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Margol Elvington flips through one of the five books her mother wrote. Under a header of, “In my life, I want to” Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s wrote in perfectly-spaced cursive reflecting her nearly 30 years as a teacher. “Be remembered as loving the Lord with all my heart and soul,” she wrote.”I want each person to know how much I care about your hopes and dreams. Forget about my mistakes, but keep in your minds always the special advice I gave. Ex love one another, take care of each other, accept the things you can’t change, change what you can and don’t give up ever.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“She was perfect,” Margol Elvington said of her mother Mary Ann Bullock Elvington on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Margol Elvington said they don’t know how long the kidnapper was in her mother’s home but the doorbell ringer is busted and there’s a gunshot hole in the hall floor. And, she said holding Heinz, the dog bowls were moved to a bedroom she never used. “He must have let her take care of them, moving the bowls and locking them in there where they wouldn’t get hurt,” she said. “That back bedroom was torn up.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“We know Mama was preaching to him the whole time. I’ve been in that car and I can’t believe he didn’t get out,” Harold Elvington said of his mother Mary Ann Bullock Elvington riding around with her kidnapper and killer. “But you can’t reason with no reason.” On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found the next night outside of a church in Marion County. “We know where she is and, I tell you, that’s such a good comfort not having to guess where your Mama is. I mean, we know where she is, you know. She’s with, she’s with the Lord. That’s what she was all about. Faith and family and country. She just, that was just her thing.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“They are spoiled and quirky and sleep with me,” Mary Ann Bullock Elvington wrote in a journal about her dogs. “Charlie weighs 25 lbs., maybe? Companions are great company to me.” Her son Hugh Elvington holds Charlie at his mother’s home on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The dirt hasn’t settled on Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s grave at Spring Branch Baptist Church on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Courtney Ann Lytton said her grandmother had made funeral arrangements and bought her headstone years ago. It has the name of her three children and five grandchildren. The only blank space is her death date. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“Grammy,” Courtney Ann Lytton said softly standing by her grandmother’s grave at Spring Branch Baptist Church on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her family was unable to find her the Sunday before Easter. Each of her three children called and talked to her while she drove around with a man armed with a shotgun. She didn’t tell her children she had been kidnapped. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. “She loved us and, oh we loved her,” Lytton said of the woman they all called Grammy. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Janet Blackmon Morgan
Margol Elvington flips through one of the five books her mother wrote. Under a header of, “In my life, I want to” Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s wrote in perfectly-spaced cursive reflecting her nearly 30 years as a teacher. “Be remembered as loving the Lord with all my heart and soul,” she wrote.”I want each person to know how much I care about your hopes and dreams. Forget about my mistakes, but keep in your minds always the special advice I gave. Ex love one another, take care of each other, accept the things you can’t change, change what you can and don’t give up ever.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Janet Blackmon Morgan
“She was perfect,” Margol Elvington said of her mother Mary Ann Bullock Elvington on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Margol Elvington said they don’t know how long the kidnapper was in her mother’s home but the doorbell ringer is busted and there’s a gunshot hole in the hall floor. And, she said holding Heinz, the dog bowls were moved to a bedroom she never used. “He must have let her take care of them, moving the bowls and locking them in there where they wouldn’t get hurt,” she said. “That back bedroom was torn up.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Janet Blackmon Morgan
“We know Mama was preaching to him the whole time. I’ve been in that car and I can’t believe he didn’t get out,” Harold Elvington said of his mother Mary Ann Bullock Elvington riding around with her kidnapper and killer. “But you can’t reason with no reason.” On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found the next night outside of a church in Marion County. “We know where she is and, I tell you, that’s such a good comfort not having to guess where your Mama is. I mean, we know where she is, you know. She’s with, she’s with the Lord. That’s what she was all about. Faith and family and country. She just, that was just her thing.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Janet Blackmon Morgan
“They are spoiled and quirky and sleep with me,” Mary Ann Bullock Elvington wrote in a journal about her dogs. “Charlie weighs 25 lbs., maybe? Companions are great company to me.” Her son Hugh Elvington holds Charlie at his mother’s home on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Harold Elvington felt like he was living in a dream the night Marion County authorities found his mother’s body. She had gone missing on March 28, a Sunday.
Family members knew something wasn’t right.
“She was so calm,” Elvington said of his last phone conversation with his mother, adding as he looks back now, he is sure her alleged kidnapper was in the car with her.
* * *
Mary Ann Elvington, 80, was the glue that held her family together, teaching her three children and five grandchildren a strong work ethic and the importance of getting an education.
She was quick to give advice, and oftentimes it was through sayings like, “This too shall pass” or “Don’t be a stumbling block for people” and “Lead by example.”
An educator for about 30 years, Mary Ann found her gift of teaching at a young age. Her family says she valued learning and the years she spent at Lakeview Elementary, Green Sea Elementary and Green Sea Floyds Elementary. Even when she retired, she continued to find moments to keep teaching her grandchildren, said her granddaughter, Courtney Lytton.
Harold Elvington will never forget the stickler his mother was about education and not letting him play hookie from school to go fishing.
She was a fair person and wanted everyone to do well in life.
“She had the gift of gab and she knew how to make people feel special,” her only daughter Margol Elvington said.
* * *
The night both of Mary Ann Elvington’s sons last spoke on the phone with her, she maintained she did not know where she was.
“She was protecting us from that situation,” Harold Elvignton said. “She didn’t want us to know where the car was or where she was.”
Attempts to locate her car’s location through OnStar were unsuccessful. A policy prevented the location of her car from being shared, Harold Elvington said he was told by OnStar.
The locator app through Mary Ann Elvington’s phone had been disabled.
* * *
Mary Ann Elvington grew up in the Spring Branch community in northwestern Horry County. She lived on a farm — a century farm called the H.G. Bullock Farm, named after her father. She graduated from Floyds High School in 1959 and later attended Coker College, graduating in 1964. She never stopped teaching and she never stopped learning.
Mary Ann Elvington was also the proud mother of Harold, Margol and Hugh. She was known as “Grammy” — like the Grammy Awards — to her five grandchildren, Courtney, Madison, Bailee, Caroline and Hughes.
And she loved her two fur babies, Charlie and Heinz.
She was a months-ahead planner, making sure everything was in place for holidays and birthdays. She loved having family gatherings at her home, with her favorite dishes chocolate delight, sweet potato casserole and shrimp and crab casserole.
For many years, she was a Sunday school teacher at Spring Branch Baptist Church. And she knew the Bible from Genesis to Revelation.
“She had a huge heart and loved the Lord and her children completely,” Lytton said.
Mary Ann’s favorite prayer: “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”
* * *
After filing a missing person report with law enforcement, the Elvington family made one more attempt to find her location with OnStar.
No success.
OnStar spokesperson Stephanie Obendorfer said safety is a top priority at OnStar.
"We continue to cooperate with law enforcement in this matter, but as this is an ongoing case, we are unable to comment further at this time," Obendorfer said. "Our thoughts and condolences are with the victim’s loved ones."
Mary Ann Elvington’s body and vehicle were found in the Zion community in Marion County.
Days later, Dominique Davonah Brand, a 29-year-old Marion County man, was charged in connection with the homicide. Brand was charged with murder, kidnapping, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He was denied bond on all charges.
Brand is accused of kidnapping Mary Ann Elvington from her home in the Nichols area. Harold Elvington said it’s unknown how long his mother was in the car with the suspect.
In 2009, Brand was first booked into the South Carolina Department of Corrections under the Youthful Offender Act, according to SCDC. About five months later, he was released to Marion County on YOA parole and his sentence was “satisfied” in July 2011.
Since then, Brand has faced more than two dozen charges ranging from violent burglaries to grand larceny, according to online court records. He pleaded guilty to five counts of second-degree burglary in Marion County in 2012 and was readmitted to prison on a 15-year sentence. He was required to serve one-third of that before becoming eligible for parole, according to the SCDC.
Brand was released on parole in April 2018. Had Brand not been paroled, he would have been released on supervised reentry in June 2019. His official “max-out” date was December 2019.
Ed Clements, 12th circuit solicitor, said the homicide investigation is ongoing. Asked if the case would be prosecuted in the 12th circuit, which covers Marion and Florence counties, or the 15th circuit, which spans Horry and Georgetown counties, Clements said no decisions have been made as to what path the prosecution will take.
* * *
Mary Ann Elvington was not afraid of dying.
“She just didn’t want to leave her children and her grandchildren,” Hugh Elvington said.
She had talked about her funeral with her family members — and she went to the extent to plan it in its entirety and pay for it in 2013. She didn’t want her hair teased. She didn’t want panty hose. And she wanted to be buried in the dress she wore to her son Hugh’s wedding — she paid too much for it and wanted to wear it one more time, Margol Elvington said.
Mary Ann Elvington wanted the funeral to be at 7 p.m. so nobody had to leave work to attend. She didn’t want pallbearers, just her children and grandchildren to carry her casket. Holding Grammy one more time.
There were no loose ends. All the family members and friends had to do was simply show up.
“She prepared us for this, but not the way it happened,” Harold Elvington said. “We miss her greatly.”
Mary Ann Elvington’s body was discovered near a church.
“Of all the places mom could have been found, it gave us a great comfort in a weird way,” Harold Elvington said. “We found her at the foot of the cross.
“Through faith and family and friends, it’s the only thing that can keep you going … leaning on each other.”
Hundreds of people came to services for Mary Ann, showing love to the family. Harold Elvington said many people approached him saying, “I know you don’t know me but your mom impacted my life.”
With seven cakes in the freezer and food unable to fit in the refrigerator from community members showing love, the family is still receiving cards weeks after Mary Ann Elvington’s death. Dozens of flowers were sent to the family and spread across her grave.
* * *
Now Mary Ann’s family awaits what’s next in the investigation.
“There are a lot of questions we don’t have answers to,” Harold Elvington said. “Hopefully it’ll come out, but if it doesn’t, it’s OK.”
Harold Elvington believes his mother kept her faith until her last moments, even in the presence of her killer.
“I really smile more than I cry because I know where Mom is,” he said. “She went out a warrior, protecting her family and working for the lord. I guarantee she was preaching to him.”
1 of 20
“Grammy,” Courtney Ann Lytton said softly standing by her grandmother’s grave at Spring Branch Baptist Church on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her family was unable to find her the Sunday before Easter. Each of her three children called and talked to her while she drove around with a man armed with a shotgun. She didn’t tell her children she had been kidnapped. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. “She loved us and, oh we loved her,” Lytton said of the woman they all called Grammy. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Margol Elvington flips through one of the five books her mother wrote. Under a header of, “In my life, I want to” Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s wrote in perfectly-spaced cursive reflecting her nearly 30 years as a teacher. “Be remembered as loving the Lord with all my heart and soul,” she wrote.”I want each person to know how much I care about your hopes and dreams. Forget about my mistakes, but keep in your minds always the special advice I gave. Ex love one another, take care of each other, accept the things you can’t change, change what you can and don’t give up ever.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“She was perfect,” Margol Elvington said of her mother Mary Ann Bullock Elvington on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Margol Elvington said they don’t know how long the kidnapper was in her mother’s home but the doorbell ringer is busted and there’s a gunshot hole in the hall floor. And, she said holding Heinz, the dog bowls were moved to a bedroom she never used. “He must have let her take care of them, moving the bowls and locking them in there where they wouldn’t get hurt,” she said. “That back bedroom was torn up.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“We know Mama was preaching to him the whole time. I’ve been in that car and I can’t believe he didn’t get out,” Harold Elvington said of his mother Mary Ann Bullock Elvington riding around with her kidnapper and killer. “But you can’t reason with no reason.” On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found the next night outside of a church in Marion County. “We know where she is and, I tell you, that’s such a good comfort not having to guess where your Mama is. I mean, we know where she is, you know. She’s with, she’s with the Lord. That’s what she was all about. Faith and family and country. She just, that was just her thing.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“They are spoiled and quirky and sleep with me,” Mary Ann Bullock Elvington wrote in a journal about her dogs. “Charlie weighs 25 lbs., maybe? Companions are great company to me.” Her son Hugh Elvington holds Charlie at his mother’s home on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
A neighbor’s horse ambles through a field as Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“We’ve got the rug down where he shot. There’s a hole there,” Courtney Ann Lytton said walking past generations of photos on the way to her grandmother Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s bedroom on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The home is still and dimly lit as Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“She had it on. We got her jewelry back,” Courtney Ann Lytton said holding her grandmother’s necklace she now wears. Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home on March 28, 2021. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The home is still and dimly lit as Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The home is still and dimly lit as Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The home is still and dimly lit as Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The dirt hasn’t settled on Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s grave at Spring Branch Baptist Church on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Courtney Ann Lytton said her grandmother had made funeral arrangements and bought her headstone years ago. It has the name of her three children and five grandchildren. The only blank space is her death date. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“She was perfect,” Margol Elvington said of her mother Mary Ann Bullock Elvington on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Margol Elvington said they don’t know how long the kidnapper was in her mother’s home but the doorbell ringer is busted and there’s a gunshot hole in the hall floor. Holding Charlie, she said the dog bowls were moved to a bedroom she never used. “He must have let her take care of them, moving the bowls and locking them in there where they wouldn’t get hurt,” she said. “That back bedroom was torn up.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“Grammy,” Courtney Ann Lytton said softly standing by her grandmother’s grave at Spring Branch Baptist Church on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her family was unable to find her the Sunday before Easter. Each of her three children called and talked to her while she drove around with a man armed with a shotgun. She didn’t tell her children she had been kidnapped. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. “She loved us and, oh we loved her,” Lytton said of the woman they all called Grammy. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Janet Blackmon Morgan
Margol Elvington flips through one of the five books her mother wrote. Under a header of, “In my life, I want to” Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s wrote in perfectly-spaced cursive reflecting her nearly 30 years as a teacher. “Be remembered as loving the Lord with all my heart and soul,” she wrote.”I want each person to know how much I care about your hopes and dreams. Forget about my mistakes, but keep in your minds always the special advice I gave. Ex love one another, take care of each other, accept the things you can’t change, change what you can and don’t give up ever.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Janet Blackmon Morgan
“She was perfect,” Margol Elvington said of her mother Mary Ann Bullock Elvington on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Margol Elvington said they don’t know how long the kidnapper was in her mother’s home but the doorbell ringer is busted and there’s a gunshot hole in the hall floor. And, she said holding Heinz, the dog bowls were moved to a bedroom she never used. “He must have let her take care of them, moving the bowls and locking them in there where they wouldn’t get hurt,” she said. “That back bedroom was torn up.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Janet Blackmon Morgan
“We know Mama was preaching to him the whole time. I’ve been in that car and I can’t believe he didn’t get out,” Harold Elvington said of his mother Mary Ann Bullock Elvington riding around with her kidnapper and killer. “But you can’t reason with no reason.” On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found the next night outside of a church in Marion County. “We know where she is and, I tell you, that’s such a good comfort not having to guess where your Mama is. I mean, we know where she is, you know. She’s with, she’s with the Lord. That’s what she was all about. Faith and family and country. She just, that was just her thing.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Janet Blackmon Morgan
“They are spoiled and quirky and sleep with me,” Mary Ann Bullock Elvington wrote in a journal about her dogs. “Charlie weighs 25 lbs., maybe? Companions are great company to me.” Her son Hugh Elvington holds Charlie at his mother’s home on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Janet Blackmon Morgan
A neighbor’s horse ambles through a field as Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Janet Blackmon Morgan
“We’ve got the rug down where he shot. There’s a hole there,” Courtney Ann Lytton said walking past generations of photos on the way to her grandmother Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s bedroom on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Janet Blackmon Morgan
Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Janet Blackmon Morgan
The home is still and dimly lit as Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Janet Blackmon Morgan
“She had it on. We got her jewelry back,” Courtney Ann Lytton said holding her grandmother’s necklace she now wears. Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home on March 28, 2021. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Janet Blackmon Morgan
The home is still and dimly lit as Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Janet Blackmon Morgan
The home is still and dimly lit as Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Janet Blackmon Morgan
The home is still and dimly lit as Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Janet Blackmon Morgan
The dirt hasn’t settled on Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s grave at Spring Branch Baptist Church on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Courtney Ann Lytton said her grandmother had made funeral arrangements and bought her headstone years ago. It has the name of her three children and five grandchildren. The only blank space is her death date. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Janet Blackmon Morgan
Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family grieves. On March 28, Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Janet Blackmon Morgan
“She was perfect,” Margol Elvington said of her mother Mary Ann Bullock Elvington on April 23, 2021. On March 28, Mary Ann Bullock Elvington was kidnapped from her home tucked on the Horry County side of the state line. Her body was found outside of a church in Marion County. Margol Elvington said they don’t know how long the kidnapper was in her mother’s home but the doorbell ringer is busted and there’s a gunshot hole in the hall floor. Holding Charlie, she said the dog bowls were moved to a bedroom she never used. “He must have let her take care of them, moving the bowls and locking them in there where they wouldn’t get hurt,” she said. “That back bedroom was torn up.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Janet Blackmon Morgan
Photo used with permission from Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family.
Photo used with permission from Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family.
Photo used with permission from Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family.
Photo used with permission from Mary Ann Bullock Elvington’s family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.