Gene Mills always put his customers first.
From 1962 to the end of 2022, Mills was the kind presence who made sure you left happy when visiting Wolpert’s Department Store in downtown Loris.
He was a business owner who trusted his customers – so much so that he let them purchase suits on credit, confident they’d make payments. And they did. It was because he was respected. Not only was he a generous and trustworthy business owner, he also used his store as a place to spread the good word of Jesus Christ.
Mills died Jan. 8 after more than a decades-long battle with cancer. He was 78.
To the community, he was always a friendly face at Wolpert’s. But to his family, he was so much more.
He was a follower of Christ, someone who spread the Good Word to people he had just met. He was a volunteer in his community – a community he loved dearly.
He was a father and husband who provided for his family, said his son Tony Mills.
“There was a reason my dad worked in that store from 1962 to December 2022,” Tony Mills said.
Gene Mills dropped out of college after the first year because his family couldn’t afford to send him back, Tony Mills said. So he started bagging groceries, and then eventually began working at Wolpert’s where he found a father figure in Mr. Robert Wolpert, the former owner of the longtime department store that opened in the 1920s. He eventually bought the store from Wolpert in the early 1990s.
“They both leaned on each other a lot,” Tony Mills said. “Mr. Robert Wolpert and that family could not have been any better to my family.”
It was from Mr. Wolpert that Gene Mills learned the ways of the business.
“I have a pretty good knack for being able to size people without even touching them,” Gene Mills told My Horry News in 2021. “I could look at them and almost tell what size they wore. I could tell you what they liked. I could tell you what they didn’t like.”
And that he did – for about six decades.
Mills is described as a person who loved being around people – a trait he shared with Mr. Wolpert.
Mills’ grandson Cameron Mills began working with his grandfather at the store not long after he graduated from college in 2014. From stacking pants to day-to-day business, Gene Mills groomed Cameron to work full time at the store.
“He was really training me to be something great,” Cameron Mills told My Horry News in 2021. “Looking back at it, I see where he was sharpening me at age 13.”
Gene Mills is survived by his wife Bonnie Cox Mills of 58 years; two children, Tony and Gigi, according to his obituary. He has four grandchildren: Cameron Mills, Hannah Mills, Riley-Brooke F. Doyle and Nick Fowler.
Jimmy Clarkson, one of Gene Mills’ best friends, said he met Gene in July 1974. Clarkson would frequently stop by Wolpert’s to visit during the work week.
“Gene was as good of a friend as I’ve ever had,” Clarkson said. “He’s just a really fine guy. A genuine person.”
The two coached little league together – one of the many ways Gene Mills supported his town.
“He was just a class guy,” Clarkson said. “He’s going to be missed. People like that, I don’t think they come along like that much anymore.”
Continuing his legacy of hard work
Tony Mills said he and his son Cameron Mills will continue running the store and keep Gene Mills’ legacy alive.
“It’s never ever crossed our minds to close that store, and it doesn’t cross our mind today,” Tony Mills said. “Nothing’s going to change.”
Gene Mills was a fighter, particularly when it came to his battle with cancer.
He went through nearly 40 brutal rounds of chemotherapy and radiation in 2019, Tony Mills said, adding after that, the cancer was held at bay for a while.
In December, Gene Mills had more tests done, though the doctors did not give them the results and said they would follow up in January.
“They just told us to enjoy Christmas,” Tony Mills said. “You could read between the lines…things were not good.”
In his last days, Gene Mills told Tony to not close the store in the days immediately after he died. His customers might need something. So Wolpert’s stayed open on Monday and Tuesday following Gene Mills’ death.
But last Wednesday as dozens gathered to say their goodbyes, the store closed for half a day, and for once, it was about Mr. Gene.
