A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday to mark the beginning of construction for a new Longs post office, almost two years after the former building burned.
The ceremony was hosted by American Postal Infrastructure, the agency that will own the new facility and rent it to the United States Postal Service.
The progress to reconstruction has created a common frustration for the residents of Longs, who have been without a nearby location to drop off their mail and have had to travel to North Myrtle Beach for postal services. A mobile unit was opened to help residents in August 2021, but operates at reduced hours.
Sara and Jack Singlevich, who have lived in Longs for 20 years, were happy and relieved that the work on the new post office was finally starting.
“We’re thrilled to finally have a post office again, it was badly needed,” Sara Singlevich said. “Especially with the development going on in the area.”
“The closest post office is on 2nd Avenue, in North Myrtle Beach, that’s about 20 minutes and 24 miles back and forth just to drop off a package,” Mr. Singlevich said. “It’s just a real inconvenience.
“While we’re happy it’s happening, why did it take so long? A lot of people were just fed up; it’s a hard trip for a lot of people to make.”
Longs resident Nemi Williams said the trip to the North Myrtle Beach post office is too long with traffic and almost lost hope in getting a new facility.
“When traffic gets bad it takes 45 minutes to get there in start and stop traffic.” Williams said. “For two years, and yes it’s frustrating, I thought they’d never get it, I thought they forgot us.”
U.S. Rep. Russell Fry attended the ceremony, as his campaign and office pushed to get this facility built for the community of Longs.
“We heard from you when we were campaigning and then when we got in office we made the phone calls and they didn’t answer so we kept calling,” he said Monday.
Fry said that typical government red tape and a lack of communication were obstacles and a reason construction has taken so long to start but that this is just the beginning for the community.
“Sometimes you just have to kick and scream just a little bit louder to get something done,” Fry said. “We know that two years was too long.”
According to the CEO of API, Jon Otterberg, the completion of the facility will take about 10 months to a year.
In the meantime, residents must continue to use the temporary services on ground or drive to other post offices.
The Singlevich couple offered a tip to their neighbors to help save some time and energy.
“Boulineau’s Ace Hardware store, it’s not much closer, only two miles, but they do postal services there,” Mr. Singlevich said. “They’re well staffed and usually a little quicker than the NMB office.”
Fry said he understands the frustration that residents have, but he’s hoping with this groundbreaking ceremony the community can be assured it's happening.
“This is the start to a return to normal in this community,” he said.
