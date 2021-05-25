The Academy for Technology and Academics (ATA) hosted its annual Signing Day Blitz on Tuesday to celebrate the 24 graduating seniors who pursued their respective career training and signed their first business contracts.

ATA, a career-focused school that provides career training in different fields in addition to the regular high school curriculum, has students from Myrtle Beach, Conway and other areas who transition from their home high school to pursue certifications or licensure.

“We call it the greatest hidden secret in Horry County,” said Meredith Smith, the ATA engineering and science instructor.

Principal Jayson Powers began the ceremony by recognizing students for completing their education and committing to work in their chosen field. There were six sections in which students, their families and their employers were welcomed to the stage: automotive technology, cosmetology, the United States Marines, the National Guard and the Navy. Each student signed a letter of intent and received a certificate.

Anthony Resendiz, a graduating senior who is pursuing building construction and entering the Marines, said his experience at ATA paid off in more ways than one.

“Just knowing that you already have something set up for you is a good feeling — you don’t have to worry about much,” Resendiz said.

Timothy Causey, a graduating senior who is pursuing medical administration and will also enter the Marines, said attending ATA has been rewarding in terms of career readiness but also in the amount of support he received from other students and his teachers.

“Going into the workforce, I feel more independent,” Causey said. “I’m going to miss the school and everyone here, but going into the workforce and being by myself is going to be different. I’m used to hanging out with my friends. Looking at it now, of course I’m nervous, but I’m ready for it because this school helped me get ready. There’s not many people doubting you here; there’s no ‘You can’t.’ It’s going to be hard not having that support as much, but I know I can do it, and they’re always a phone call away.”

RuSharia Dennison, a graduating senior who pursued her certifications in cosmetology, will join her family’s business: a beauty salon called “The Beauty Boutique.” Dennison said the support she received from her teachers and her family enabled her to pursue a profession that has personal significance to her. Her mother, Shauna Riley, said she knows this has been a great opportunity for her daughter, not only because of the promise of employment but also because she has had a similar journey.

“I feel elated that she was able to go through this program and be certified coming out of high school,” Riley said. “It’s just a blessing to have a child that’s going to follow into the family business. If someone really wants to pursue cosmetology, I would tell them this is the way to go, especially financially. I actually started in the same program 20 years ago but it wasn’t at this school, and I’m still doing hair 20 years later.”

Dennison’s instructor, Christina Cox, said this graduating class is unusual in a couple ways. Cox said this year was the first time that the cosmetology program has had three family businesses represented among the employers. Also, she said the challenges that her students were faced with over the past year because of the pandemic helped refine their education.

“There’ll never be a group like the group of ‘21; I’ve never had a group like this,” Cox said. “They have come out, and I fully believe the pandemic has made these girls reach in ways they never dreamed they could reach.”

Given the numerous pathways that students can pursue after high school, Smith said ATA provides a valuable alternative to students who don’t necessarily want to pursue college.

“There’s so much push for college, [yet] these kids are getting recognized for finding their careers,” Smith said. “You can be successful with a high school diploma and training and make a good living. I think people have lost sight of how important the trades, the blue collar work are.

Melanie McCluskey, the instructor of the program to become a certified medical administrative assistant, said ATA can help students find their footing in their field of interest and feel reinforcement from their school community.

“It’s a great accomplishment for these students to have found a career pathway that they’re interested in pursuing directly out of high school and that they’re prepared for that avenue," McCluskey said. "It puts students in a place where they are like-minded, so it promotes even more student success and maintains student focus.”

According to Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County Schools, most career tech centers offer 2-3 certifications in automotive technology while all nine are offered at ATA. Bourcier said 80 percent of ATA graduates earn all nine of the certificates. She also said the business owners from the local dealerships who attended the ceremony said it’s uncommon to have new employees of this age with as many as nine certifications.

After each student was recognized, Powers closed the ceremony and commented on the success of this year’s graduating class.

“I’m extremely proud of our students,” Powers said. “They came here two years ago, which means they ended their junior year with the pandemic starting. This school as a career facility is very hands-on. There were a lot of missed opportunities, and personally, I was worried about how that might turn out. But our students did an incredible job, and our teachers really went the extra mile. This class is exceeding any expectations; they’re actually one of the top-performing classes we’ve had recently as far as getting their licenses, their certifications and making that transition into the workspace.”