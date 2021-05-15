On Friday, the Rat Hole in Socastee was back in business for Bike Week.
Speakers blared southern rock and country music throughout the compound, where RVs loomed behind long rows of motorcycles in the grass, while dozens of maskless boomers and GenXers filed into the stands to watch biker games and mingle over beers.
"I’ve been out here probably 10 times,” said Ashley Hickman, who’s been riding motorcycles for 40 years. “It looks pretty good, close to pre-pandemic levels. I think it’s starting to return to normal.”
The event, which attracts bikers from around the country, marked the latest in a series of activities to return after a pandemic-related cancellation in 2020.
Recently, tourism has bounced back and Myrtle Beach’s TicketReturn.com stadium has reopened for Pelicans games, following last year’s cancellation of Minor League Baseball games.
Commerce appeared to fare well in the Rat Hole.
“We’ve had a bigger turnout than we thought, especially since they didn’t have Bike Week last year,” said Nathan Kalnas, a vendor with South Cycle Motorcycle Service.
The Rat Hole bar operated out of a warehouse, as did an apparel vendor selling gun holsters, switch blades and confederate bikinis among other things. Visitors played corn hole in between the two venues.
There was shopping in a pop-up selling leather boots, belts, jackets and hats, as well as T-shirts and mood rings.
Pattie Brink, who said she didn’t ride herself but that motorcycles have been in her family all her life, expressed excitement at the event.
“I like to look at the vendors, watch the burnout event, the pudding fight, live music which we finally can do again,” said Brink, adding that she liked to shop for leather and T-shirts. “There’s always great people, I always feel safe and have an all around great time.”
In one of the biker games, the driver weaved around trash cans clad in Budweiser covers while the passenger tried to balance a tray full of drinks. In another, passengers competed to see who could bite off the largest chunk of a dangling hot dog
Crowds dwindled as the sun fell, leading to the penultimate event of the night: a wrestling pit, with pudding in lieu of mud.
In a series of one-on-one matches, women in tanks tops wrestled in the slippery ring to a roaring crowd.
The final event, for adults only, then moved into the bar.
The final rodeo will begin today with more pudding wrestling around 9 p.m.
The Rat Hole is located off S.C. 707 in Socastee.
