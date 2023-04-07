This weekend, as Easter, Passover and Ramadan overlap, Forecasters are calling for a few rainy days around the Myrtle Beach area.
Chances of rain are expected to start Friday afternoon, bringing cooler temperatures.
There’s a 30% chance of rain in the Myrtle Beach area Friday, which is expected to increase into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
In anticipation of rain, Myrtle Beach has canceled its Spring Fest on Saturday, according to the city.
The city of Conway is still set to host its floating egg hunt in the pool at the Sports and Fitness Center. The event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Chances of rain are possible through Sunday.
Though Friday may see a high of 72 degrees, temperatures will drop to 52 degrees overnight Friday, the NWS reports. Saturday’s high is around 52 degrees, with a low of 47. Similar temperatures are forecast for Sunday and a breezy day is possible.
Inland areas including Conway may see a similar forecast throughout the weekend, without the breezy conditions, according to the NWS.
Don’t worry, sunshine and warmer temps are expected to return Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.