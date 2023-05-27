A motorcyclist makes his way south on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach as winds gust and rain falls on Saturday during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The chance of rain drops for Sunday and Monday as temperatures are expected to rise. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Strong winds and a consistent drizzle fell on the mostly desolate streets in Atlantic Beach for this year’s Memorial Day Bikefest.
Where these streets would normally be filled block to block with motorcycles, vendors and people, this year’s Bikefest saw only a few vendors setting up tents for a few bikers.
Doc Mitchell from Virginia said that law enforcement was preventing Black bikers from coming down and parking their bikes on Atlantic Street as years past.
“Now they have it where the bikers can’t even come down the Atlantic Beach strip,” said Mitchell. “That's knocking out business. That’s making us feel like they don’t even want us here. And next year, I probably won’t even show up for this, because of the way the police officers are directing bikers three miles away from coming down Atlantic Beach.”
Mitchell criticized what he saw as an excess of cops patrolling the area during Bikefest compared to Bike Week, which was centered in Murrells Inlet May 12-21.
“They didn’t have 500 extra cops brought into the city last week,” Mitchell said. “What are they trying to say, ‘Black people are gonna tear the city up?’ Nah, we come here to spend millions of dollars, bruh.”
Even amidst strong gusts and rain, Black-owned food vendors like Kingston Reggae Tour still showed up with gusto to face the storm and give the few 2023 Bikefest attendees a taste of a good timeout on Saturday.
“We’re from Jamaica, but we live in Myrtle Beach,” said Shernett Brown, who was in the middle of setting up the tent before cooking food for the next few days.
Weather dampens Memorial Day Bikefest in Myrtle Beach, Atlantic Beach
Clarence Moore, a biker from North Carolina, has been driving his bike down to Bikefest for the past 20 years from Kenansville to Atlantic Beach.
He remembers not being able to see the street because there were so many people and bikers in the four-by-ten-block town.
But this year, he put his motorcycle back in the garage Thursday after he saw how bad the forecast was for the first few days of Bikefest.
“Now back in the day, when it was way past 2 o’clock, we used to go back to the room and see the crack of dawn,” said Moore with a smile on his face. “But as we got older, we’d wanna put our heads down a little bit. I’m 57 years old now.”
In Myrtle Beach, Manny “Hog” Reeves, an employee at airbrush tees shop Splish Splash on Ocean Boulevard, has loved biking his entire life, having learned to love the ride from his parents.
“It brings me peace of mind,” said Reeves, sitting in a wheelchair to recover his leg strength from being injured in a motorcycle accident in October 2020. “People who don’t ride, they don’t understand. When it’s just you on the roads and you’re going on a backroad, cruising, got the wind therapy. You get to escape everything.”
Reeves said this was his second Bikefest, and although it was a lot slower than the previous time he went, he didn’t mind.
Rain or shine, Reeves said he plans on biking for the rest of his life.
“I plan on biking till the Lord calls on me,” said Reeves, contently sitting in his wheelchair amidst droplets of rain. “That’s just where I’m at.”
The chance of rain drops for Sunday and Monday as temperatures are expected to rise.
