The sweltering heat in the Myrtle Beach area is expected to dissipate into the weekend, but chances for showers and thunderstorms are predicted to rise, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The Myrtle Beach area is currently under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the NWS, with temperatures expected to be as high as 91 and the heat index reaching 105.

NWS Forecaster Ian Boatman said that a stagnant weather pattern is in place over the area, and has caused "the heat of the summer" the area typically gets in July and parts of August.

Boatman said the heat will taper off as the weekend progresses.

"Obviously, it will still be hot and humid but not as it is today," Boatman said Friday.

According to the NWS, the high temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s with a heat-index of 105 on Saturday. The lows are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s. However, as weekend rolls along, there will be increased chances of rain on Saturday, Sunday and much of next week.

Boatman said an approaching cold front is what is bringing on the rain chances for the weekend. That cold front is expected to linger in the Myrtle Beach area well into next week as the rain chances go from 20% Saturday night to 50% Sunday night before getting as high as 90% on Monday.

"Usually, [these fronts] move through the area and go out to the ocean, they're pretty fluid," Boatman said. "But this one will come to the coast and just sit there and be a problem for the coastal Carolinas for the next several days."

Boatman said that there are some other upper level features in the atmosphere that will interact with the front and contribute to the constant rain and storm chances that the area is expecting.

According to the qualitative prediction forecast from the Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, the area can expect half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain through Monday morning. The Weather Prediction Center also forecasted a range of 2 to 4 inches of rain for the area between Friday morning and next Wednesday.

"Heading into early next week is when we will see the bulk of the rain that we're expecting," Boatman said.