Conway City Council candidates Autry Benton and Kendall Brown are preparing for a runoff election next week after neither candidate was able to secure more than 50% of the vote.
A runoff between the two candidates vying to fill the vacated seat on council is set for June 27.
Former councilman Alex Hyman resigned from the seat earlier this year for a judgeship, leaving the unexpired term. The candidate who wins next week will serve until the end of the year when the term expires.
During last Tuesday’s election, Brown led the ticket with 428 votes, while Benton received 401 votes. In order to have won that election, one candidate must have gotten at least 649 votes.
This week, Benton and Brown answered questions about how they are preparing for the runoff election, the top issues they believe the city should address and how they plan to communicate with constituents. Comments have been edited for brevity.
Q1: How are you encouraging people to visit the polls and vote on Tuesday?
Benton: Ahead of next week’s runoff, he said he is trying to make personal contact with citizens and voters. Listening to voters is also important, he added.
“Please, please, please, come to the polls and vote,” he said.
Brown: Reaching voters who didn’t vote last go-round has been a priority for him, he said.
“My No. 1 effort at this particular time is canvassing, getting out in the streets,” he said. “Also calling supporters.
“The point is, local elections matter,” he added.
Q2: If elected, what are some of the issues you believe the city council should address?
Benton: Putting Conway first has been his motto throughout his campaign. “What that means is a lot of people run and say this and that and the other, but to me, when I’m sitting at that desk and making decisions at any council meeting, is to really have that thought going forward,” he said. “What’s best for everybody in general, the best decision for Conway. To say that I’m a one, hot-topic candidate, I’m not. I think every decision we make in every facet in the city is important.”
Brown: “Definitely public safety, and that’s in all aspects,” he said. “Also strengthening economic investments within the city as well. Those are the main topics that I believe that the city should be addressing at all times. Also increasing town hall meetings so that those who may feel a little apprehensive to attend city council meetings and also a little apprehensive to speak at public input session that if we’re coming to their neck of the woods, they may feel a little more inclined to step out and let us know what their desires are and what they feel needs to change in Conway.”
Q3: How do you think the city should approach downtown traffic and parking?
Benton: Parking in downtown, he said, is a challenge, not necessarily a problem. “I think that in downtown, as far as parking, I think we like to acknowledge the problem,” he said. “But I think we have to acknowledge No. 1 the good that is in that problem…we do have a vibrant downtown. We need to continue to research and see what the best solution is. We do need more parking.” He suggested the city potentially funding another parking lot on property the city owns.
Brown: City administration is doing a good job of enforcing parking and citations for 18-wheelers driving through downtown on prohibited roads, he said. When it comes to parking, he said: “When I decided that I was going to run, I went and talked with several business owners and the main thing that they talked about was parking and moreover, the employees parking in the two-hour parking spots in front of businesses which potentially was taking up spots for the consumer. So that’s something maybe perhaps city council, speaking with business owners, having a business owner summit, you know, finding out exactly where you need parking, to encourage employees to leave those parking spots open for the consumer.”
Q4: How do you plan to communicate with constituents?
Benton: Giving out his personal cell phone is a practice he said he has done throughout his campaign. “No. 1, I think make yourself available,” he said, adding that he plans to keep citizens informed about what happens at city council meetings and also share residents’ concerns during council meetings.
Brown: First, he said he plans to continue using his social media to communicate and listen to constituents. “I definitely plan to be a listening ear to those who may not be in my close-knit community and who may want to reach out to me for insight and just you know be a listening ear,” he said.
Q5: What are your thoughts about the mayor’s Pride Month proclamation and do you believe topics like this should be on a nonpartisan council?
Benton: “I wouldn’t agree and couldn’t have supported the proclamation,” he said. “No. 2 is I just, I would not encourage, support [the] discrimination of anybody, any group, in any form, and I would represent everyone in Conway equally. And No. 3, is that, although I disagree with Mayor Bellamy on this issue, I do consider her a friend and would look forward to working with her as long as she is the mayor of Conway.”
Brown: “At the moment, I really do not have a personal comment based on the proclamation,” he said. “However, I do hope that all citizens within the county have respect for all those who are a part of the community. And in addition, I hope this particular proclamation or anything similar to it does not place a dark cloud on all of the successes of the city, which have essentially been done by the mayor. She’s done a lot within the city and I hope that this particular view does not necessarily paint the cloud on her and what she’s done for the city.”
Q6: If elected, what would be your top three priorities?
Benton: Reiterating that he isn’t a one-topic candidate, he said public safety is a top priority as well as smart growth and the quality of life for Conway citizens. “There’s a lot of good things going on in Conway and I want to continue on that momentum,” he said. “I want to add to the good that’s coming to Conway.”
Brown: Public safety, strengthening relationships between city government and citizens and meeting needs of all areas of Conway are Brown’s top priorities, he said.
Q7: Do you have plans to run again?
Benton: “Yes, absolutely.”
Brown: “God willing, I do plan to run [again] in November.”
