PINOPOLIS — Myrtle Beach city officials are working to add 50 new police department jobs and find a way to fund the positions as the city’s annual budget retreat got underway Wednesday in Pinopolis.

In 2018, the city initiated a plan to hire 10 officers per year over a seven-year period. During Wednesday night’s overview of the upcoming fiscal year, City Manager Fox Simons said that number is not enough.

“We need to do something different,” Simons said. “So, what we did is we’re trying to take that 70, the remaining number of those officers on that seven-year plan and kind of throw it away and start fresh and say we need 50, if we can get them in this year.”

Simons said of the proposed 50 new officers, 39 would be uniformed officers while the remaining 11 would be in other areas such as detention, records and communication. But, he added, the city will face challenges to meet that goal.

“You have to pay the wages and we talked about the inflationary factors and tight labor market and that’s another challenge that we have,” Simons said. “That goes into the classification of compensation study that we’re doing and how do we all put that together. That’s what a budget is, it’s putting together a jigsaw puzzle, putting many different parts and many different pieces.”

In addition to the police department positions, the city wants to bring on 21 more full-time equivalent employees. The 21 positions would include three opioid prevention employees.

At the end of January, the city accepted more than $4 million to be used for opioid initiatives over the next 18 years as part of partial settlement in South Carolina’s litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors. Simons said from 2020 to 2023, the city has roughly $1.2 million to use from the settlement that could be used to fund those three positions.

“That’s our intention,” Simons said, adding it’s too early to tell how that money would be used. “We just got this information like 10 days ago so we’re trying to put together what is the salary for those positions? Where do we put them?”