PINOPOLIS — Myrtle Beach city officials are working to add 50 new police department jobs and find a way to fund the positions as the city’s annual budget retreat got underway Wednesday in Pinopolis.
In 2018, the city initiated a plan to hire 10 officers per year over a seven-year period. During Wednesday night’s overview of the upcoming fiscal year, City Manager Fox Simons said that number is not enough.
“We need to do something different,” Simons said. “So, what we did is we’re trying to take that 70, the remaining number of those officers on that seven-year plan and kind of throw it away and start fresh and say we need 50, if we can get them in this year.”
Simons said of the proposed 50 new officers, 39 would be uniformed officers while the remaining 11 would be in other areas such as detention, records and communication. But, he added, the city will face challenges to meet that goal.
“You have to pay the wages and we talked about the inflationary factors and tight labor market and that’s another challenge that we have,” Simons said. “That goes into the classification of compensation study that we’re doing and how do we all put that together. That’s what a budget is, it’s putting together a jigsaw puzzle, putting many different parts and many different pieces.”
In addition to the police department positions, the city wants to bring on 21 more full-time equivalent employees. The 21 positions would include three opioid prevention employees.
At the end of January, the city accepted more than $4 million to be used for opioid initiatives over the next 18 years as part of partial settlement in South Carolina’s litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors. Simons said from 2020 to 2023, the city has roughly $1.2 million to use from the settlement that could be used to fund those three positions.
“That’s our intention,” Simons said, adding it’s too early to tell how that money would be used. “We just got this information like 10 days ago so we’re trying to put together what is the salary for those positions? Where do we put them?”
Before the budget talks began, some city council members and city staff traveled to the Lowcountry to meet with North Charleston city officials and area small business owners to discuss incentivizing redevelopment in emerging districts.
The discussions centered on the recently redeveloped Montague Avenue District in North Charleston.
Mayor Brenda Bethune said while listening to officials and small business owners mentioning what they had to do, she was making a list of things the city of Myrtle Beach had already checked off.
“It’s pretty incredible that in three years we’ve come so far as we have,” Bethune said. “So, it’s exciting. It’s exciting to see how far along they’ve brought this project and how similar it is to our Arts and Innovation District and Broadway Street and looking at the things we’ve already accomplished in such a short time.”
One of the biggest takeaways for City Councilman Mike Chestnut was the possibilities for areas such as Broadway Street and 9th Avenue North if everyone works as a cohesive unit. Chestnut was also intrigued by the opportunity to see what other cities are doing for development.
“The wheel is already invented but at the same time maybe we just need to put a little more air in the tire,” Chestnut said. “In other words, take what they’re doing and how can we make it apply to what we’re trying to do.”
City council and staff continue with the retreat Thursday with topics including an economic update, discussions of staffing needs and opioid abuse and homelessness.
No votes will be taken at the retreat and Simons will present the council with a balanced budget in months. The council has to approve a budget before the beginning of the fiscal year, which is July 1, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.