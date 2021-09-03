The public will soon have the chance to share comments about McLeod Health’s plans to bring a “campus with numerous facilities” to the city of Conway.
A public hearing for a rezoning request for a nearly 71-acre parcel on El Bethel Road is scheduled for the Sept. 7 Conway City Council meeting. The meeting will be held virtually on Zoom.
Conway planning commission unanimously recommended the property be rezoned from low density residential to institutional at an August meeting, where a McLeod Health representative announced plans to construct a medical campus on the site, though specific details of what this could entail were not mentioned.
McLeod Health said in a statement to My Horry News that the hospital system is one that invests in the communities it serves to improve the health and well being of the people in the area.
“Our plans for services on the site will evolve as we assess the current and future health needs of the Conway and surrounding communities,” the statement said.
The property, currently owned by Moss Park Partners II, LLC, is situated between El Bethel and Dunn Shortcut Road and neighbors a property owned by Horry County Schools.
Tripp Nealy, a representative of Moss Park Partners II, LLC, said the project was “very uncommon” for Conway.
“But having a major hospital or having McLeod in general on that side of the town would benefit so many people,” Nealy said, noting that emergency situations can be tough on Conway's western side, which does not have a hospital. “If you had a heart attack at 7 in the morning or 5 in the afternoon, you might as well have an airplane.”
About the property
A portion of the nearly 71-acre property closer to El Bethel was rezoned to highway commercial in January. Nealy said he initially wanted to build homes on the back side of the property, but those plans changed after he was approached by McLeod.
The city’s institutional zoning code is intended to provide areas for the development of medical and educational facilities in a campus-like setting, according to planning department records.
“More specifically, the district is intended to accommodate the development styles, uses, and accessory uses associated with these facilities,” records state. “This district is not intended for businesses engaged in retail sales, except for those businesses that are clearly accessory to and specifically provide services to the permitted principal use.”
The owner is looking to rezone about 65 acres of the property to institutional.
The city’s comprehensive plan identifies more than half of the property as conservation preservation due to easements and wetlands along Crabtree Creek, which partially flows through the property along with Oakey Swamp.
About 46% of the property is located within a special flood hazard area and 3% is within a floodway, a channel that allows floodwater to flow through it. Planning officials have said from a floodplain standpoint, building commercial is better than residential.
Crabtree Swamp is already at maximum capacity for accommodating stormwater, city officials said, meaning landowners would have to build a separate pond on the site.
Planning records state the site is still viable for “many of the uses” allowed within the institutional zoning district.
Other public hearings set for Sept. 7
The public will also be able to comment on additional rezoning requests and an annexation request at the next city council meeting. The following are items that are expected to appear on the agenda:
A request to annex and rezone nearly 7 acres between Dunn Shortcut Road and El Bethel Road, which sits adjacent to the McLeod project’s proposed property. Owners are requesting the property be rezoned from Horry County commercial forest agriculture to city of Conway neighborhood commercial, which is intended to provide “small-scale retail and service uses for nearby residential areas,” according to the city’s unified development ordinance.
A request to rezone a .32-acre tract at 1909 Sessions St. from low density residential to highway commercial. The property is one lot off Main Street and has an existing warehouse on site.
A request to rezone about 27 acres at 2670 Church St. from planned development to high density residential. Property owners have plans to build a townhome development. The plans have sparked discussion about an access point at Church Street as there is no existing traffic light at the proposed entrance and stormwater management.
