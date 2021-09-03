The public will soon have the chance to share comments about McLeod Health’s plans to bring a “campus with numerous facilities” to the city of Conway.

A public hearing for a rezoning request for a nearly 71-acre parcel on El Bethel Road is scheduled for the Sept. 7 Conway City Council meeting. The meeting will be held virtually on Zoom.

Conway planning commission unanimously recommended the property be rezoned from low density residential to institutional at an August meeting, where a McLeod Health representative announced plans to construct a medical campus on the site, though specific details of what this could entail were not mentioned.

McLeod Health said in a statement to My Horry News that the hospital system is one that invests in the communities it serves to improve the health and well being of the people in the area.

“Our plans for services on the site will evolve as we assess the current and future health needs of the Conway and surrounding communities,” the statement said.

The property, currently owned by Moss Park Partners II, LLC, is situated between El Bethel and Dunn Shortcut Road and neighbors a property owned by Horry County Schools.

Tripp Nealy, a representative of Moss Park Partners II, LLC, said the project was “very uncommon” for Conway.

“But having a major hospital or having McLeod in general on that side of the town would benefit so many people,” Nealy said, noting that emergency situations can be tough on Conway's western side, which does not have a hospital. “If you had a heart attack at 7 in the morning or 5 in the afternoon, you might as well have an airplane.”

About the property

A portion of the nearly 71-acre property closer to El Bethel was rezoned to highway commercial in January. Nealy said he initially wanted to build homes on the back side of the property, but those plans changed after he was approached by McLeod.

The city’s institutional zoning code is intended to provide areas for the development of medical and educational facilities in a campus-like setting, according to planning department records.