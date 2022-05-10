The public will soon have a chance to voice its opinions about Conway’s proposed hotel incentive program.
In efforts to attract more hotels to Conway, particularly the downtown area, city staff has proposed a program that would reimburse property and hospitality taxes to hotel developers for up to five years.
A public hearing will be held during Conway’s regular meeting Monday, May 16, ahead of a first reading on the item. If the city council passes a first reading, it will then require a second favorable reading before becoming law.
City officials say the incentive would offer an expedited review period of 15 days instead of 30 days. The review period – which is done by the Technical Review Committee made up of people from city departments – involves the committee’s input on site plans and building codes for permitting.
Mary Catherine Hyman, deputy administrator for Conway, said “time is money” in the construction business.
“Each incentive application will be reviewed and approved on a case-by-case basis by City Council,” she wrote in an email.
To further attract hotels, the opportunity could be “stacked” with existing incentives to provide additional reimbursements, including for capital recovery fees, building permit fees and business license fees.
For example, if the ordinance passes, a hotel development in downtown could request reimbursement for capital recovery fees through the Redevelopment Enhancement Incentive as well as the proposed incentive.
The city’s other incentive programs include the following:
- The Preservation Tax Incentive Program, which is a special property tax assessment for “rehabilitated historic property for 15 years equal to the fair market value” of the property at the time of a preliminary certification.
- An incentive program for new businesses in buildings that have been vacant for more than three months within the central business district. The program includes reimbursement for building permit fees and business license fees for two years.
Hyman said the incentive was crafted for hotels and commercial short-term rentals, adding a boutique hotel would be “amazing” in Conway.
“For years, City Council has expressed a need to attract hotels to Conway,” Hyman said. “More recently, public meetings were held as part of the update to the Riverfront and Downtown Master Plan, and many residents expressed a need for hotels to offer rooms for events and visiting friends and family. These hotels could increase local employment, expand the tax base, and offer unique experiences for accommodations and events.”
