The public will soon have a chance to voice its opinions about Conway’s proposed hotel incentive program.

In efforts to attract more hotels to Conway, particularly the downtown area, city staff has proposed a program that would reimburse property and hospitality taxes to hotel developers for up to five years.

A public hearing will be held during Conway’s regular meeting Monday, May 16, ahead of a first reading on the item. If the city council passes a first reading, it will then require a second favorable reading before becoming law.

City officials say the incentive would offer an expedited review period of 15 days instead of 30 days. The review period – which is done by the Technical Review Committee made up of people from city departments – involves the committee’s input on site plans and building codes for permitting.

Mary Catherine Hyman, deputy administrator for Conway, said “time is money” in the construction business.

“Each incentive application will be reviewed and approved on a case-by-case basis by City Council,” she wrote in an email.

To further attract hotels, the opportunity could be “stacked” with existing incentives to provide additional reimbursements, including for capital recovery fees, building permit fees and business license fees.

For example, if the ordinance passes, a hotel development in downtown could request reimbursement for capital recovery fees through the Redevelopment Enhancement Incentive as well as the proposed incentive.

The city’s other incentive programs include the following: