Conway residents dropped in at the Conway Sports and Fitness Center on Tuesday evening to learn more about a project that aims to improve safety at 16th Avenue and U.S. 378, share their thoughts with state department of transportation officials and submit written comments to suggest possible improvements.

The proposed project would reroute parts of Brown Street and Rhue Street into a single road that would align directly across from 16th Avenue, as well as introduce a traffic signal at the newly formed intersection.

The project changes would improve safety and “make it a much safer intersection,” said Stacey Johnson, program manager with the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

“Right now, there’s no signal here,” Johnson said. “You have two offset legs to this side of the 16th Avenue intersection, Brown and Rhue Street. There’s a lot of conflicting turning movements with the school being there, so getting out of 16th Avenue is pretty difficult.”

City of Conway Councilman Larry White offered both praise and reservations regarding the project and its impact on residents who live near the roads that will be subject to construction.

“There’s gonna be a lot of uproar, I think, from the community because of lack of knowledge of what’s going to happen and why this is happening,” White said. “I think that the alignment could work. But what about the people’s property? Were they given fair notice that this was happening, even though they might be compensated?”

White also raised questions about the fate of the nearby Whittemore Park Middle School property, whose presence is set to move in the coming years to El Bethel Road. The school is a significant influencer of traffic in the area during the afternoon, Johnson said.

“What gonna happen to the school property once the middle school moves from there?” White questioned. “Is the county still gonna use the school for something? If not, why the reconfiguration?”