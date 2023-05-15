Public comment during Monday's North Myrtle Beach City Council meeting sparked talk of banning smoking on beaches.

"Too many people are using [the beach] as an ash tray," Ed Pomenea, a local resident said during public comment.

Mayor Marilyn Hatley responded saying that council had actually considered either banning or restricting smoking on public beaches before.

"We felt like it's going to be very difficult for public safety to enforce that," she said. "Our public safety is so busy in the summertime with all the tourists on the beach and all the other things going on.

"It's almost unenforceable because there's just not enough public safety [personnel]."

Other council members agreed with Pomenea that banning cigarettes on the beaches could be beneficial to the community and environment.

"I would personally like to see us talk more about banning smoking on the beach," Councilman Bubba Collins said. "Just adding the band may [deter] smoking on the beach."

Councilman J.O. Baldwin agreed, saying that beach-going is more pleasant without the presence of cigarettes and that banning them could be enough of a deterrent to make a considerable difference.

Neither the city of Myrtle Beach nor Horry County have laws against smoking on the beach but each prohibits the littering of cigarettes.

The town of Surfside Beach prohibits smoking on the beach.

The town of Atlantic Beach has no rules against smoking on the beach.

Plans to ban or restrict smoking on beaches are not on any city of North Myrtle Beach agendas at this time.