Nonprofit Providing Hope VA is breaking ground this week on a veteran housing facility beside its Loris location.

The facility will provide emergency, transitional housing for veterans in need, clinical care, counseling, finance and employment workshops, and will be a safe place for veterans to gather, according to a release from Providing Hope.

"When Providing Hope VA was founded, our biggest goal was to build the Providing Hope Center,” founder and president James Arehart said in a release. “It is intended to be a one-stop shop, so to speak, for veterans in need. Whether it is housing, clinical care, counseling, personal finance, or understanding benefits, whatever the case, the Providing Hope Center will help provide all of these things.”

The new center will also providing housing for female veterans, veterans with children and those who are unable to enter or qualify for other assistance programs, according to Providing Hope.

"We'd like to see not only our veteran community helped but set a standard by which all projects in our area operate," James said.

And the facility is planning to provide a space for four-legged friends.

"There are so many veterans that will decide to be homeless rather than give up their animals to go into a program," veteran assistance coordinator Frank Spivey said in the release. “This will help give them a better option than losing their best friend to get help.”

Sitework is expected to begin in early February.

Last January, the nonprofit began seeking to annex its six acres into the city limits of Loris to construct the housing facility. The property was later annexed into the city and rezoned.

Providing Hope has assisted homeless veterans in Horry County since 2020. The nonprofit currently does not offer housing, but works with outside organizations to help find a place for people to live.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday next to the Providing Hope office, 643 Highway 701 S. in Loris.