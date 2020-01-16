The Sunrise Motel is flanked by city-owned alleys.
A red rug is draped on the third floor balcony and only birds move from the side alleys to the edge of the pool on a late winter day.
The four-story building is the look of old Myrtle Beach with stone walls, air conditioning units secure in panels beneath plates of glass and two white chairs perched on private balconies overlooking Ocean Boulevard. It’s the square symmetry of the 1970s.
The motel is blanketed in shadows from the Boardwalk Beach Resort towers most afternoons.
But if there were some changes in city zoning codes, some city leaders have said, the Sunrise could be redeveloped. Other Sunrises, older motels abutting alleys along the second row of Ocean Boulevard, could also be redeveloped.
Or the changes could cause havoc and leave the city unrecognizable if development and redevelopment sparks, some others have warned.
The proposed zoning changes wouldn’t touch the alleys, rather either eliminate the setbacks or decrease them dramatically. It may mean buildings could be built on their property lines at the edge of the alley creating tunnels.
Zoning Administrator Ken May said the wall-to-wall feel is unlikely because the buildings still have to comply with fire codes requiring room for doors to open and close that don’t encroach on another’s property.
City Manager John Pedersen said the city’s zoning codes don’t allow for a Sunrise Motel type owner to expand because the alleys require stringent setbacks.
A setback is an area of land that can’t be developed even if it is owned by an individual or corporation.
The way the code is written for much of Ocean Boulevard yawning into second, third and fourth row property, Pedersen said, a developer could build a small slice of their 60-foot wide property into a pencil-looking tower. He said the codes do accommodate a single-family residence with a side alley.
The lower the building, basically, the less the setback.
But now that the city council has set redevelopment as an incentive, Pedersen said he’s looking for ways to spark the development. One way, he said, is to look at zoning codes in the mixed-use high-density areas to see if they can be tweaked to entice developers.
One such developer is Robert Lewis, the Columbia-based attorney who is under contract with the city in firm Rogers Lewis Jackson Mann & Quinn to identify tax credit investors, negotiate terms with the investors and consult with the city staff on identifying historic buildings to help register the buildings with the federal and state governments. The firm does not get paid by the city but through a percentage of the investment into projects.
Lewis said he does not actually own the Sunrise or the Sun Fun Motel directly behind it on Withers Drive. But, he said, he is under contract to buy the property while he does “due diligence” to see if it is a good investment.
Lewis knows about investing in Myrtle Beach. Originally from Conway, Lewis was one of the partners who purchased and remodeled the Waikiki Village Motel at 15th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard. He said he used tax incentives to lower the cost associated with the renovations. The Waikiki remodel incorporates the historic nature and character of the building. He said if he were to purchase the Sunrise and Sun Fun he would do so with an eye on preserving the historic aspects of the buildings.
Lewis said last year that their goal is to do one project a year for five years. He said he is currently working on remodeling the Holiday Shores on the north end at 7501 Ocean Boulevard.
“We just wanted some flexibility,” Lewis said on Wednesday of the city’s zoning codes. He added the buildings with the side alleys do not need setbacks since the alleys already serve as a setback.
Members of the city’s planning and construction services staff said no one has filed any paperwork about renovating the Sunrise.
But, a note on the city council agenda states, “This change accommodates renovations of the ‘Sun Rise,’ a Mid-Century Modern hotel located at 2303 North Ocean Boulevard.’”
Pedersen said he initiated the conversation with the city council about changing the zoning codes and it was not Lewis who started the process.
“Let’s be honest, it hasn’t done what it was intended to do so we need to take another look at it,” Pedersen told the city council about the MUH districts.
What the zoning code had intended to do, he said in alignment with a discussion in the planning commission recently, was to spark development by having individuals who own 60-foot-wide lots with side alleys agree to work together to develop on the lots.
“That just didn’t happen,” Pedersen said.
The city does have a policy for larger landholders that incentivize development if there are side alleys. The city allows a property owner to develop over the alley if they swap out some of their land in the same vicinity to be used as public space. Plyler Park is a result of the swap. Anderson Park is a result of the swap.
But where it gets stuck, Pedersen said, is when a small lot is owned by one person and he can’t build up to justify the cost of the development.
He told city council the city was originally laid out in the 1920s to accommodate beach houses and small hotels with 20-foot alleys between them to maintain views and access. Now, Pedersen said, the city allows for 240-foot high towers on the oceanfront and the market to develop thin lots with restrictive setbacks is not there.
The city council approved the first of two readings to change the alley setbacks late in 2019. It was sent to the city’s planning commission to get their input.
“Is this a concrete jungle, back alley look we’re going for?” asked planning commission member Joyce Karetas at the January meeting. “I think we need to be evaluating this for our whole community. It’s an enormous change and we need more time.”
Fellow commissioner Zeb Thomas III had added “closing the alleys” would change the look of the city and may create a wind tunnel feel on Ocean Boulevard in addition to limiting beach access to those coming from the second or third rows.
May of the zoning department had told the council and the commission the city is pro-development but a total city zoning change isn’t a one size fits all. He said the current setback sections of MUH spans from the north end to the south end and includes 90 parcels of land with side alleys. Of the 90 parcels of land, he said, there are 72 with buildings. The bulk of the side-yard alley property is between 13th Avenue North and 31st Avenue North with 58 parcels that have 45 buildings.
The city council agreed to give the planning commission more time to review the consequences of changing the zoning codes and satisfy the urgency Pedersen outlined in getting the Sunrise renovation started so historic tax credits can be used by passing the first of two readings to establish a floating zone from 29th Avenue North to the Springmaid Beach area where Ocean Boulevard converges with Kings Highway on the south end.
The floating zone can be applied within the MUH areas of the city between 29th Avenue North and Springmaid Beach, Pedersen said. The property owner would first go to the planning commission to get their recommendation and then to city council for final approval. He added it is not intended to be a permanent fix but rather a way to “get the ball rolling on some of theses projects.”
Meanwhile, May said the planning commission and staff are reviewing the city’s zoning regulations to suggest changes that could spark development.
As for Lewis, he doesn’t have an estimate on when or if he will acquire the Sunrise. But, he said, a zoning change that would reduce setbacks is a positive.
