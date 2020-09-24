While most people in today’s world are trying to learn how to eat less, Saturday at the Crooked Oak Tavern in Downtown Conway Randy Santel offered a few tips on how to eat more as he polished off 8.25 pounds of food.
The professional eater won a challenge from Tavern owner Chris Snyder to eat the food in one hour, but Santel cruised to the end in 42 minutes and 27 seconds.
His mid-afternoon meal included four pounds of ribeye steak, a one-pound crab cake, 1.5 pounds of mac and cheese, 1.5 pounds of fries and one-quarter pound of cheesecake topped with crumbled Girl Scout Samoa cookies, and he washed it all down with a required beer.
An excited crowd filled the Crooked Oak and cheered as he gobbled through his food, at times chanting “Ran-dee, Ran-dee” that started as Santel set up a video for his Facebook page and got everything in line to tackle the task at hand.
Santel pointed out that he wouldn’t sit for the eating challenge. He wore red kneepads, and put his knees on the floor saying sitting can cause people not to be able to eat as much because it crimps the stomach.
For that reason, he pointed out people who enter eating contests always stand. Also, toward the end of the competition Santel asked for a diet cola. After drinking about half of the cola, he said he had burped, and getting rid of the air gave him more room for food.
Before the contest began, Santel arranged his food just how he wanted it and came up with his attack plan. He started with the crab cake, then went to the steak and back to finish the crab cake. The white cheese mac and cheese came next, followed by the fries that were covered with Dirty Myrtle hot sauce, cheese and bacon. He downed the cheesecake last, just before he gulped the beer.
He left no question that he had eaten everything, even using his fingers to wipe the final bits of food from their dishes and gnawed the steak’s bone to get his last bit of meat. Santel said before he began that he had overseen the cooking of the steak to make sure it was cooked just the way he likes it, medium rare.
He begins and ends each challenge by flexing his muscles and giving a large toothy grin. He gives a commentary along the way, commenting on the food, telling what he’ll eat when and giving regular reports on the time that has elapsed.
(The steak and crab cake were gone after just 13 minutes.)
The big eater said he has a team that books a lot of his events. He called Snyder, who agreed to set it up at his place. Snyder also agreed not to charge Santel anything for the $215 meal if he beat the challenge, and now he’ll put his name on a plaque.
Snyder said he agreed to host the contest because he thought it would be “something different, something fun.”
“We sell a lot of big steaks, and I thought it’d be neat to bring him in,” Snyder said.
The 6-foot, 5-inch tall Santel, weighing in at 315 pounds, says he works to stay in shape while traveling around for his challenges.
He has a cycle in his travel van that he rides 10 to 12 hours a week to stay in shape.
Restaurateurs and others challenge him. He tackled a challenge in Myrtle Beach Friday and headed to Summerville for still another challenge Sunday.
He has visited 37 countries and all 50 states. Conway’s win was his 880th.
“I cannot say enough about how delicious this meal was,” he said.
Santel declared his steak “delicious”, the mac and cheese, featuring white cheese, “yummy”, and the hospitality at the Tavern “exceptional”.
As for the cheesecake, he said, “I burnt off 1,400 calories this morning. This cheesecake should replace them all. This cheesecake is delicious,” but after downing his huge meal, he joked, “I will not be having more, but I’ll remember it.”
Santel says he’ll eat just about anything, but prefers not to eat spicy foods.
He wasn’t particularly happy with a challenge that included cinnamon rolls and raw cookie dough. The cinnamon rolls weren’t bad, but talking about the cookie dough had him shaking his head.
He said one of the few challenges that he didn’t meet was to eat 26 Belgium waffles in 40 minutes.
He became involved in eating as a career in 2010 when he won a nationally-sponsored body fitness competition.
To celebrate the end of his transformation he ate a 28-inch, 11-pound pizza. That won him $500 and “everything just went from there,” he said.
One month later, he won $450 in another contest.
His contest meals typically include a restaurant’s specials.
“There’s not really any normal food that I wouldn’t eat when I’m on my trips…My stomach is kept in shape by all the food challenges,” he said, adding that his stomach stays stretched because he does a food challenge every day.
At 34-years-old, he plans to close out his eating tours in another two to three years.
In 2022, he’ll begin working as a registered dietician and will start teaching others how to eat and stay healthy. He’ll continue to use his motto, “Win before You Begin.”
His food challenges have been documented at foodchallenges.com and Facebook.com.
The Crooked Oak Tavern’s challenge is already on Facebook. Go to Facebook.com and type in Randy Santel.
