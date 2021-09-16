The family of a Longs man who was shot and killed by a state trooper on Saturday questioned the trooper's actions after they reviewed footage of the incident at the Horry County Courthouse Thursday afternoon.

The footage, which has not been released publicly, provided a limited view of the incident and did not include audio, family and friends said.

Tristan Vereen, 33, died at Grand Strand Medical Center following the incident, which began as a traffic stop, authorities said.

S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper W.B. Benton shot Vereen after a confrontation, according to the State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the shooting. Benton was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have provided no information about what led to the confrontation. The 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office plans to hold a new conference at 4 p.m. Thursday regarding the incident.

Family and friends of Vereen said he was pulled over by police for a cracked windshield. They said Vereen was unarmed at the time he was pulled over.

"My brother Tristan should not [have] had to die because he had a cracked windshield," said his sister Maryanne Vereen. "A cracked windshield. And he's dead. He's gone. We'll never see him again. His kids will grow up without him. All because of a cracked windshield. There's no justice in that and I want justice for my brother."

Elder James Johnson, national president of the Racial Justice Network, said Vereen's four children are left without a father.

Johnson said he and the family demanded transparency by asking to see the footage from Saturday's incident. The State Law Enforcement Division and the S.C. Highway Patrol agreed.

"Most have to wait for SLED to finish their investigation and that takes six weeks," Johnson said ahead of the news conference. "So we demand transparency so they decided to show the footage. You can't leave the family in suspense for six weeks. We want to see the footage now."