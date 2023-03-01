An old church will be a 1920s-themed entertainment venue after a final rezoning nod from the Myrtle Beach City Council.
The council agreed to change the highway commercial zoning classification of the former First Presbyterian Church building and a few nearby lots to the amusement classification.
“This is a building many of us attended funerals, weddings and most importantly the christening of our children,” Councilman Phil Render said of reflecting on supporting the rezoning request. “Memories reside in our hearts.”
The 40,000-square-foot church building, located on Kings Highway between 13th and 14th avenues north, was constructed in 1948 with several additions through the years. The congregation moved to the new church off Robert Grissom Parkway in 2019.
As the approval was granted Tuesday, council members were told what to expect next – a design and remodeling of the building in the first phase and plans for a hotel in the second phase. Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said the second phase would require more parking than currently allotted so the developer will ask to close the dead-end section of 13th Avenue North from Chester Street to Withers Drive to build a parking deck.
Developer Simon Burgess of Mayfair Street Partners currently has Roar in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He said the Myrtle Beach property will be modeled after the North Carolina venue.
Roar features interactive golf, indoor bowling, a roof-top bar, a jazz club and restaurant.
The purchase and redevelopment of the property allows the developer to be eligible for a 25% income tax credit on the cost of renovation over three years and a 25% property tax credit spread out over eight years.
The building has been vacant for several years.
The city council originally approved the first of two readings on the rezoning during the Dec. 13, 2022, meeting.
