Almost 6,000 Horry County residents are without power tonight as Hurricane Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 storm.

According to Santee Cooper's storm center webpage, they have approximately 4,773 residents without power. Check out the outage map here.

Horry Electric is reporting approximately 1,900 residents without power, and their map can be viewed here.

Check back for updates as Isaias begins to move out of our region overnight.