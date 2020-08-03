Almost 6,000 Horry County residents are without power tonight as Hurricane Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 storm.
According to Santee Cooper's storm center webpage, they have approximately 4,773 residents without power. Check out the outage map here.
Horry Electric is reporting approximately 1,900 residents without power, and their map can be viewed here.
Check back for updates as Isaias begins to move out of our region overnight.
As Tropical Storm Isaias heads up the East Coast, government agencies, commercial shopping c…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.