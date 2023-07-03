Things could have gone either way for Post 111 following a 10-0 drubbing at the hands of League 2 rival Florence Post 1.
They went the right way.
Post 111 bounced back the next night, Friday, with a wild 13-10 win over Florence, setting up yet another game with their rivals on Thursday. If they win, they’ll likely end up as League 2 co-champions for the second season in a row. Post 111 is heavily favored to sweep a doubleheader on Friday at Pee Dee to conclude the regular season.
“Any time you beat Florence, it’s extra special,” said Post 111 coach Jason Gore.
If Florence had won last Friday, the League 2 race would have been over.
But Gore’s team is resilient. They led 4-0, fell behind 7-4 and then rallied with eight runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by Andrew Buffkin’s three-run homer.
It all started with the mindset.
“I just told them to relax a little bit and have fun,” Gore said. “When they beat us 10-0, we barreled up a lot of balls. They were just right at people. And they (Florence) got a couple to fall their way. They hit three home runs when we fell behind in the count. With a good team like Florence, you can't do that.”
Their fortunes certainly changed the following night in Marion.
Post 111 collected 14 hits, with Josh Watson and Reese Jordan getting three apiece. Bradleigh Wohlers and Buffkin each had two hits.
“Everybody one through nine hit,” Gore said. “We swung it well.”
That was especially the case in the eight-run inning.
Unfortunately for Post 111, they missed out on what would have been their final home game of the regular season when Georgetown forfeited on Saturday because Post 114 didn't have enough players. That cost Post 111 valuable field time.
“I have a couple of guys that haven't thrown that much that need to throw,” Gore said. “Georgetown fell shorthanded because of stuff around the 4th. ... That’s what it is. We have to move on and get ready for next week.”
Having nearly a week off between games gives Gore a chance to reset his all-important pitching rotation.
It does, to a point.
“We have to be careful because the Thursday and Friday games are at the end of the week,” Gore said. “Then we turn around and begin the playoffs on Monday (July 10). So whoever throws on Thursday might be on a short leash or not be available on Monday.”
Then there's strategy, starting with whether to pitch to Florence slugger Shemar Simes, who is among the state leaders with eight home runs. Simes has homered in each of the last three games with Post 111, including a grand slam on Thursday.
“I told him that night I wasn't going to pitch to him,” Gore said. “When he hit the grand slam and was running the bases, I told him he owed me a hot dog. ... If you don’t pitch to him, you’ve got to pitch to somebody else. They’ve got other guys that can hurt you as well.”
That's true. Florence has 22 home runs as a team.
Thursday’s game at Florence Legion Field has a 7:30 p.m. start. The Friday doubleheader with Pee Dee is at Florence Christian School, with the first game starting at 5:30 p.m.
