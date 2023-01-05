A proposal to build nearly 100 single-family homes in Little River Neck heads to the Horry County Planning Commission Thursday night, and some locals are worried about the potential impact of the project on their community.
Neighbors will have a chance to weigh in on the subdivision during a public hearing at the 5:30 p.m. planning commission meeting inside the Horry County Government and Justice Center in Conway. Once the commission makes its recommendation, the rezoning request will go to Horry County Council for approval.
“One of the biggest concerns is obviously what's around it," said Horry County Councilwoman Jenna Dukes, who represents the North Strand. "It’s surrounded by open property, a lot of it is in conservation. The Coastal Carolina Foundation, they have a big piece out there. It's Waties Island, it's beautiful.”
The property in question sits at the end of Little River Neck Road on the North Strand.
Shep Guyton, the agent representing the applicant, is requesting that the nearly 30-acre site be rezoned to accommodate 92 single-family homes, according to county planning records. The lots would each be 7,000 square feet and the project would have one access to Little River Neck Road.
But county officials have already identified some infrastructure challenges with the project. Specifically, they contacted the City of North Myrtle Beach about the development and the public works director told them the city “would not be able to provide adequate water service or fire protection to the subdivision until a water tank is constructed in the immediate vicinity,” according to county records. “If they do not want to provide a site, they will have to wait until we can find one.”
The public works director also pointed out that sewer pipe capacity could be an issue because of the new developments along that road.
Along with a zoning change, the applicant is asking that the county amend its future land use map for this project. The land use map identifies what county officials want to see in that area long term. The future land use map identifies this tract as one that should be scenic and conservation land. The applicant wants the comprehensive plan changed to make this tract suburban.
“The closest suburban designation is across the waterway,” county records state. “The property is surrounded by parcels designated Scenic & Conservation. North Myrtle Beach’s Comprehensive Plan designates this parcel as ‘Conservation Community’ which is ‘Intended to provide an alternative type of development that preserves undisturbed natural areas, creates common open spaces, and has a light impact on the environment. It is ideally applied to undeveloped greenfield land that may be adjacent to sensitive environmental areas like wetlands and waterways.’”
Dukes, who lives in the Little River Neck area, said the area could not support a development of this size.
“From what I can tell from all of the planning sheets, and the studies, schools are almost at capacity. That particular road, while the traffic count looks like it’s not at capacity, that road is very busy,” she said. “There's tons of residents out there. … Without the extension of water and sewer, I don't know that they would be able to provide the utilities needed or not, not even mentioning fire protection and things like that. What if something happens? It's a two-lane road, it's very busy, and if something happens, the residents are stuck and can't get out.”
Nearby schools include Ocean Drive Elementary, which is at 95% capacity, North Myrtle Beach Middle School, which is at 98% capacity, and North Myrtle Beach High School, which is at 97% capacity, according to county records.
This isn’t the first time a development has been proposed for this property. In 2020, a project with 116 lots was presented to the county. The proposal received a negative recommendation from the planning commission and the applicant withdrew the request before a county council decision.
Damien Triouleyre of the nonprofit advocacy group Preserve Ingram Dunes fears the development could put other nearby conservation areas at risk of even more development.
“It could affect all the 3,000 acres that we're trying to preserve and enhance,” he said. “It would not be a good precedent for the other land that can become more vulnerable.”
Triouleyre said he is also concerned about increased traffic. Both Triouleyre and Dukes said that they have heard a lot of negative feedback from the residents living in the area about the potential development.
“The residents in that area, and many of my neighbors, are against this particular development,” Dukes said. “And several of them have actually spoken out against it when it was up for a rezoning request a few years ago.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.