Conway city leaders are hoping to acquire the Whittemore Park Middle School property once the school moves to its new campus on El Bethel.
City council on Monday voted to direct the city administrator to send a letter of intent to Horry County Schools regarding the city’s interest in acquiring the property.
“We’re talking about an enormous place with immense possibilities,” Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said. “It has possibilities galore.”
Blain-Bellamy said the city could use the school building for its “multitude of needs” from housing full or partial departments, offices and storage.
“It would be perfect for our emergency operations,” she said. “It allows space for housing, there’s a kitchen, there’s meeting space. Our people could be safely enclosed in a space that would allow them to carry out all of those operations.”
Additionally, with spaces like the library, auditorium, gymnasium and cafeteria, Blain-Bellamy said it could be a place for performances and community gatherings.
The timeline is unclear as far as what’s next after the city sends an intention letter to the school district. HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said Wednesday that the board has not had a public discussion regarding the future use of what will become of the former Whittemore Park Middle School.
David Cox, Horry County Schools Board of Education chairman, said the new Whittemore Park Middle School is set to be complete in June 2024, and it’s currently two months ahead of schedule.
The process – if the board of education votes to transfer the property to the city of Conway – will be similar to how the city acquired the old Whittemore Elementary School site.
Council leaders have said that the future of the Whittemore Park Middle School is an important key to the next plans for the now-vacant property where the Whittemore Elementary School once stood.
The former Whittemore Elementary School building – located on 10 acres off U.S. 378 directly behind Whittemore Park Middle School – caught fire early March 7. The building was later demolished.
The city was given the property from Horry County Schools for $1 in 2018 with the intention of renovating it into a community center. But that didn’t happen.
There are currently no plans for the property at this time, though city administrator Adam Emrick said staff will be planting wildflowers on the property to reduce some of the maintenance burden and improve the appearance of the area.
Blain Bellamy said the city is confident in the state of the building.
“This time, we have a building that we believe, if it were given to us, the day it is left vacant, we could start moving in. It is in very good shape,” she said.
For now, city officials are looking at the history of maintenance of the building, Blain-Bellamy said.
“We’d be taking on a huge responsibility as well,” she said.
Councilman Larry White said he is glad the city is letting the school district know it is interested in the property.
“We haven’t agreed to accept the building yet, but we wanted to put our name in the pot in case there were others trying to get the property as well,” White said. “I’m just hoping it will work out.”
But, he said, a plan needs to be put into place.
“We need to have a plan before we accept it,” he said. “There are a number of things the city would love to do with the property, but we haven't given a concentrated thought of what we would do on the property.”
And the community’s input is important in determining how to best utilize the property, if the city acquires it, White said.
“I just pray everything comes out good and all interested parties will give their input,” he said.
